Virginians are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide which Northern Virginia resident will be their next governor, who will become the highest elected woman in the state's history and whether Republicans will regain control of the House of Delegates.
Voting locations opened across the state at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Polls in the closing days of the campaign showed a neck-and-neck race for governor between Republican Glenn Youngkin of Great Falls and Democrat Terry McAuliffe of McLean. Poll averages tracked by 538 showed Youngkin pulling ahead for the first time over the weekend by a slim margin, and the final outcome will depend on turnout.
As it usually does, the Virginia election has drawn national attention because there are few other elections in this off-year, and it's seen as an early measure of whether sentiment against former President Donald Trump will continue to drive Democratic turnout even with Trump out of office. McAuliffe has tried throughout the campaign to tie Youngkin to Trump, while Youngkin has tried to focus the campaign on issues such as education and taxes.
Youngkin, making his first run for political office, retired last year as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group. McAuliffe is seeking to become just the second person in modern times to be elected governor twice, as he also served from 2014 to 2018. He would join Mills Godwin, who served from 1966 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1978. Virginia's constitution prohibits governors from succeeding themselves.
Showcasing the importance of Northern Virginia to the overall vote, both candidates were planning to wrap up their campaigns in the region on Monday night. Youngkin planned to hold a rally at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds, while McAuliffe also planned a closing event in the region.
The races for the other two top statewide offices appeared to be equally as tight, although less polling data was available. Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala, a Democrat, is battling Republican Winsome Sears, a Winchester businesswoman for lieutenant governor. The winner will be Virginia's highest elected woman ever, supplanting Mary Sue Terry, who was attorney general from 1986 to 1994. Ayala is also seeking to become the first Prince William resident to win statewide office since William Grayson was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1788.
In the race for attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring of Loudoun County, seeking his third team, is being challenged by Republican Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach.
Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to retake control of the 100-member House of Delegates, which they lost in 2019 as anti-Trump sentiment drove Democratic voters. Democrats currently have 55 seats, so Republicans need to pick up six seats to regain control. Democrats also control the state Senate, 21-19. That house is not up for election again until 2023.
Winners of the House races, who typically serve two-year terms, may have to run again as soon as next year, however, as the state's redistricting following the 2020 Census has not been completed. A Virginia court has been asked to order elections in new districts next fall.
Several Northern Virginia races were targeted as possible takeovers for Republicans, including seats currently held by Wendy Gooditis in the 10th District (portions of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties), Josh Cole in the 28th District (portions of the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford County) and Dan Helmer in the 40th District (portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties).
Gooditis is being challenged by Republican Nick Clemente, Cole by Republican Tara Durant and Helmer by Republican Harold Pyon.
Over 3.2 million of Virginia's 5.9 million registered voters are expected to cast ballots in this year's election, down from the 4.4 million who voted in the 2020 presidential election. As of Sunday, over 1.1 million voters had already cast ballots in person or by mail, with another 108,000 mail ballot applications still outstanding. Early voting began Sept. 17 and continued through Oct. 30.
In 2017, the last gubernatorial election, only 195,000 votes were cast before Election Day. That year, with about 2.6 million Virginians voting, current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican Ed Gillespie, 54% to 45%. In 2013, McAuliffe defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli by about 56,000 votes out of 2.2 million.
Republicans last won a statewide election in Virginia in 2009, when former Gov. Bob McDonnell led a sweep of the three top races. Last year, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by 10 percentage points in the state.
A number of local races are also on the ballot this year, include an Arlington County Board seat and several positions in the city of Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.