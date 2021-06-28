An irate customer at a North Stafford Popeye's was charged with vandalism after he shattered the glass in the front door of the establishment on Sunday evening.
At 5:48 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to the Popeyes at 253 Garrisonville Road, where he learned a customer was upset over the wait time for the chicken sandwich, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Staff tried to offer the customer chicken tenders, but the customer evidently was craving the chicken sandwich. The customer used an expletive toward the staff and punched the glass in the door, before leaving in a vehicle, the release said.
A description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to deputies in the area and Deputy R.M. Connelly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Garrisonville Road and Mine Road. The suspect was identified as a 38-year-old Stafford man. He was released on a summons for destruction of property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.