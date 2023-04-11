Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse in Old Town Manassas will close its doors for good on May 21.
In operation for five years, the pub became a local staple of Old Town at 9329 Main St., hosting numerous public events, including the annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash, in which couples came to be married via civil celebrant services by Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith. It was also a local hotspot for live music in the area.
The restaurant announced its closing in a Facebook post Monday, citing the economy and financial burdens that have led to stress and health issues for one of its owners.
“A LOT of thought, stress and tears have gone in to making this decision,” the Facebook post reads. “With the economy in the state it is in and the stress that has entailed we have decided that it is time to leave the industry with our heads held high.”
The restaurant faced an incident last October where they were unable to operate for a weekend. The financial loss from that weekend was difficult to recover from as they continued to face one tribulation after another, owner Billy Wiseman told InsideNoVa.
When it came time to renew the lease, the owners decided it was in their best interest to move on from the restaurant business.
“It's been a great five years of being a part of the community and serving the community. Hopefully we can help the surrounding restaurants to fill the gap that we’ll leave,” Wiseman said.
The restaurant’s employees maintain the bond they’ve forged over the years. Wiseman is in the process of networking with restaurants in the area to help ensure his current employees find work after the closing.
“We’re a pretty tight-knit group,” he said.
Built in 1875 to serve as the Manassas Presbyterian Church, the Main Street building is listed as a local historical landmark by the city. The church left for a new building in 1977. The Main Street building was most recently sold for $1.65 million in 2018 and was assessed this year at a value of $1.7 million.
While the closing has been difficult on the owners and staff, they plan to spend their last month bringing things to a close with a sense of community and positivity.
“I plan on going out in style and with a bang,” Wiseman said. “We don’t plan on going quietly at all.”
(4) comments
Health problems? Yeah i bet cant snort coke in the bathrooms everynight (which they accused customers multiple times of doing even though they were doing it themselves) and get completely shit faced every night (terrible look) and think youre not going to have health problems lol used to work here i know alot of what went on behind the scenes. And i bet they are having financial problems, they drink $400 worth of aclcohol EVERY. SINGLE. NIGHT. Anyone with a brain knew this was coming.
Good riddance. The owners and operators did this to themselves. Treat your employees poorly and spend all your profits on a new house and new cars instead of spending money to improve your business. Then blame it on the economy. Hilarious. Run-down place will finally get a new owner who might actually fix it up properly.
How can this be? Biden recently said this: “Look, here’s where we are. We have the fastest-growing economy in the world. The world. The world,”
He thinks if he says "The World" three times it will make his lie true.
this place is a crap hole
