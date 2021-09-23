The U.S. Department of Education has named Mary G. Porter Traditional School in Woodbridge a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.
Porter Traditional School is one of only 325 schools across the nation, and one of seven in Virginia, to be awarded the 2021 designation as a National Blue Ribbon School. The annual program recognizes private and public schools for exemplary high performance, turn-around stories and closing subgroup achievement gaps.
“This award recognizes the commitment of the Porter Traditional staff to deliver an exceptional educational experience for every child,” said Superintendent of Schools LaTanya McDade. “As a highly diverse school, they have demonstrated authentic community engagement where every family feels welcome and engaged in their student’s success.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced this year’s Blue Ribbon Schools Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Engelmeier Foor, principal of Porter, said she is excited for the students, staff and parents to be recognized. “This is truly a remarkable recognition for all of their hard work and dedication in working collaboratively to create the best learning environment for our students.”
Porter is one of two traditional schools in Prince William. Students attend by choice, rather than by geographic assignment.
According to the Porter Traditional School National Blue Ribbon Profile, the school has over 35 documented languages represented and “thrives on celebrating their diverse community.”
Sangster Elementary School in Springfield was the only other Northern Virginia school recognized this year.
