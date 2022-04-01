The National Weather Service will likely survey storm damage in the Tysons area today after a possible tornado Thursday night.
A video posted to Twitter, and captured during an active tornado warning, shows what appears to be a funnel cloud spinning near Tysons Mall.
@capitalweather @MatthewCappucci— Christopher (@RealPotatus) April 1, 2022
Tornado just passed north of Tysons Mall heading down international drive. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/1xTs5abcG9
The possible tornado formed during a line of strong storms that swept across the D.C. area, downing trees and power lines and prompting several tornado warnings in Northern Virginia, D.C. and southern Maryland.
In Tysons Corner, two gas stations on Chain Bridge Road sustained heavy wind damage Thursday night, but there were no reported injuries. The National Weather Service had not confirmed a tornado and said any surveying will likely be done today.
@wusa9 At 8:45PM a tornado warning was issued for the Tysons McLean area, around that time a tornado that lasted a few seconds made some structural damage at a gas station in Tysons Corner. The Mobil gas station next door also suffered some damage pic.twitter.com/6gB3gCioYl— Mario Vizcarra (@Mariovizcar) April 1, 2022
The weather service reported wind gusts close to 60 mph during the storms, with a 53 mph gust recorded on the Occoquan River, a 55 mph gust at Reagan National Airport and a 58 mph gust at Leesburg Executive Airport.
The line of thunderstorms started along the Interstate 81 corridor around 3 p.m. and slowly move eastward, nearing Interstate 95 over the following hours, WTOP News reported. As of midday, the National Weather Service had raised much of the region to an “enhanced” risk for severe weather, its third-highest of five risk levels.
Storms cleared to the east after dusk Thursday, but periods of light rain will continue into the Friday commute, the station said. Friday will be blustery and cooler before winds diminish and skies clear by evening.
