The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado touch down Friday morning in Leesburg.
Social media lit up with reports of serious tree and roof damage in the Greenway Farm neighborhood off U.S. 15.
A strong line of thunderstorms moved through that area about 7:25 a.m., with a tornado warning issued for parts of southern Maryland not far away.
The National Weather Service was also reporting similar similar damage in Frederick, Maryland this morning.
There have been no reports of injuries.
