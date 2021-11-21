A father and son wanted in connection with a domestic incident in Winchester led law-enforcement on a pursuit early Sunday, ending with the two ditching their vehicle and fleeing near Patrick Henry College in Purcellville.
Both were captured Sunday morning after an hours-long manhunt that put the college in lockdown overnight.
The pursuit began in Frederick County before 2 a.m. and continued into Clarke County, with the vehicle entering the Purcellville area from Route 7.
Deputies responded and found the vehicle abandoned a short time later on the campus of Patrick Henry College, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The occupants of the vehicle, Kenneth Sencindiver, 65, and Kenneth Sencindiver II, age 24, were both said to be possibly armed, the sheriff's office said.
A search for the two continued through the night, with the sheriff's office announcing they were in custody at 10 a.m.
Details about the original domestic incident in Winchester were not available late Sunday morning. The elder Sencindiver has a long criminal history in Virginia, including a guilty plea for attempted rape in Winchester in 2016.
In that case, Sencindiver sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman in a dressing room at a thrift store, threatening her with a knife, the Winchester Star reported. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years and 11 months suspended, according to court records.
In May, he pleaded guilty to felony grand larceny and was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year and six months suspended, records show.
He was out on bond awaiting trial for credit card larceny when he was arrested Sunday.
The younger Sencindiver has also had several run-ins with law enforcement, including a charge of fleeing from police earlier this year, as well as receiving stolen goods and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.
(1) comment
Typical colonizers. Probably here illegally.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.