Due to another spike in flu, COVID-19, RSV and other illnesses following the Thanksgiving holiday, Inova’s hospitals are experiencing unprecedented patient volumes and strain on hospital capacity, the health care system reported Tuesday.
Inova emergency departments, in particular, across the system are experiencing a significant surge in patient volume and are operating at- or over-capacity, Inova said in a news release. For every patient discharged another is waiting to be admitted.
- While Inova is equipped to handle the current surge, hospital officials are asking the community’s support:
- Get vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19 and boosted for COVID-19 if you’re eligible.
- Continue to practice safety measures including hand hygiene, masking, and social distancing as appropriate.
- Stay home and away from others if you or your children are not feeling well.
- Know where to go for your medical care.
In addition, patients are encouraged to consider if the hospital-based emergency department is the appropriate level of care to meet their medical needs.
For emergency needs, Inova’s freestanding emergency departments provide the same level of emergency care and may have shorter wait times.
If your condition does not require emergency care, consider whether primary care or an urgent care center is more appropriate. Inova also partners with DispatchHealth, which provides urgent medical care at your home.
If you are experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency, call 911, or go to the nearest emergency department.
Click here for guidance to determine what level of medical care you need.
"Inova has the resources to continue providing seamless, world-class care to our community and have put every strategy in place to expand capacity where we can," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.