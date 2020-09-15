Prince William County police are searching for a gunman who shot a postal worker delivering mail Monday afternoon in Dale City.
The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court. The postal worker, a 28-year-old man, was delivering mail when a stranger approached and shot him in the lower body, county police spokesman Adam Beard said.
The shooter fled before police arrived. Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
A police K-9 and helicopter with Fairfax County Police responded to search the for the suspect, who was not located. Inspectors from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service also responded to the scene.
The gunman was described as black, about 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a white shirt, black pants, no shoes and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.