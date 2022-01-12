You may have already heard, but a major winter storm is expected to hit the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, and may bring more accumulating snow to Northern Virginia.
The National Weather Service Sterling forecast office said the storm is expected in the D.C. area late Sunday into Monday morning, but it's too soon to know how much snow, if any, we'll see.
Unlike the coastal storm that dumped a foot of snow over eastern Prince William and Stafford counties earlier this month -- knocking out power for days and shutting down Interstate 95 for 36 hours and trapping thousands of motorists -- this system is expected to bring more snow over the western suburbs.
"All precipitation types are expected across the region with this storm. The further west you go ... the greater the chance for all frozen precip," the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office said in its Wednesday afternoon forecaster discussion.
"Ensemble guidance, deterministic guidance, and the overall synoptic pattern a plowable snowfall for many at this juncture. It is too early to speculate snow, ice, or rainfall amounts over the local region as we are still 4-5 days from the event and there are a lot of moving parts in the atmosphere that will be refined over the coming days."
The Virginia Department of Transportation's Fredericksburg District crews plan to begin pretreating Interstate 95 and other thoroughfares tomorrow through Friday.
