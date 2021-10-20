A Loudoun man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and three counts of abduction following a domestic violence assault at the Village at Potomac Falls apartment complex.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment complex in the 45500 block of Bentgrass Terrace at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.
The suspect and the victim, who are family members, were involved in an argument when the suspect stabbed the victim and threatened two other occupants of the home, including a child, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The suspect, Barron R. Maness, 20, was located and taken into custody by Loudoun Sheriff’s deputies as he was attempting to leave the area, the release said.
The victim, an adult female, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Maness is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
The arrest comes weeks after a Sterling woman died following a hammer attack in her home. Her husband, who was out on bond with an ankle monitor and protective order to stay away from his wife, is in police custody in the case.
The culture of violence continues...
Court records show Abduct By Force/Intimidation 10/19/2021. Now Attempted Murder, what a lovely fellow.
