A 15-year-old Potomac High School student was arrested Thursday after police say he brandished a gun at a fellow student in a bathroom.
At 8:19 a.m. that morning, staff alerted the school resource officer that there was a student with a gun in the school off U.S. 1 in southern Woodbridge. Another student was in a bathroom when a fellow student brandished a firearm under a bathroom stall, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The victim left the restroom and notified school security. The boy with the gun was found in a different bathroom, still in possession of the firearm.
He was detained and the gun secured. At no time were any shots fired, Carr said.
When police searched the boy, he was also carrying two knives, she said.
The teen, from Woodbridge, was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon on school property and one count of brandishing, Carr said. He was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
(3) comments
I'm thankful that the felony prohibition of possession of firearms on school property stopped this kid in his tracks. Ohh wait...it didn't as usual, only if you're a democrat moron like Dutko and Tim False do you believe in "gun control."
Keep telling yourself that. Then blame a Repub President when there is a Dem governor. You are a joke.
Kids bringing guns to school. Just one more example of the culture of violence in Republican-led states.
