A 15-year-old Woodbridge boy has been charged after police say he left a wrapped package with a bomb threat attached on a teacher's desk at Potomac High School.
The school resource officer was notified of the suspicious package just before 1:30 p.m. Feb 17. The day before, the student left a wrapped package on a teacher’s desk. The following day, the teacher read a note attached to the package which implied there was a bomb inside, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The teacher quickly notified school security who contacted the school resource officer.
A police K-9 and members of the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded and determined the package was not a bomb, and there was no threat to the school, Carr said.
Police identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy, who was arrested and charged with threats to bomb. He is being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
(3) comments
More great news from the east PWC ghetto.
The package was left for the teacher "a day before?"
Was there surveillance video footage of that?
Weird.
What a dumb punk.
