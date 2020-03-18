Simon Property Group is closing all of its retail locations, including Potomac Mills mall, through March 29 due to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
The closure does not include Costco, which will remain open.
The company said the decision was made after "extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.
The measure takes effect at 7 p.m. tonight, March 18, and continues through March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
