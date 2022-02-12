Prince William County police evacuated Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge on Saturday night after a report of a suspicious device.
Police said the device was later "determined to be inert and posted no danger." They did not say what the device was.
Officers searched the mall following the report and found no additional suspicious devices.
