Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge has announced plans to reopen on May 29.
Simon Property Group closed all of its retail locations, including Potomac Mills, on March 18 due to coronavirus.
Mall officials notified stores this week that Potomac Mills intends to open May 29, depending on Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders for Northern Virginia at that time.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
