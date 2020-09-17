For the first time in many years, Potomac Mills mall and other Simon properties won't open on Thanksgiving day.
"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
Simon properties will be open on Black Friday, however. Click here for details.
Simon Property Group owns Potomac Mills mall, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington and the Leesburg Premium Outlets.
Simon joins a growing list of retailers taking Thanksgiving off this year, including Walmart and Target.
"We know it’s been a trying year, and you’ve stepped up," Walmart President and CEO John Furnerhe said in a memo to employees. "We want you to enjoy the day at home with your loved ones."
(1) comment
Hopefully this is the year that saves Thanksgiving and puts Black Friday on FRIDAY for good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.