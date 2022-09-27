Prince William County supervisors have signed off on a new commuter garage in Woodbridge.
At a recent meeting, the Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 to approve the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, cast the dissenting vote. She expressed doubt that more commuter spaces are really needed.
The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
The parking garage is intended to alleviate capacity problems at the Horner Road commuter lot and the lot at the corner of U.S. 1 and Dumfries Road.
The building will be on a site previously considered for a parking garage paired with a new Potomac Nationals stadium. The baseball team’s owners eventually abandoned talks with the county in 2018 and instead built a new stadium in Fredericksburg.
Transportation Director Rick Canizales said the garage could also be used to support nearby development, events at Potomac Club and extra parking for Stonebridge.
Canizales also said that the commuter lots on the west end of the county might be less full, but the ones on the eastern end are popular.
“In the east end, lots are always the most utilized,” he said. “There was a point in time when we could not build them fast enough.”
The garage project was initially estimated to cost $37.2 million, but a revised engineering estimate put the cost at $53.3 million. The increase was led by necessary site work, which wasn’t included in the original estimate because it was associated with a stadium project.
The project is being funded primarily through state and federal money.
The county expects to start construction this fall and finish by June 2024.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said building a commuter garage was preferable to a parking lot.
“Having a commuter structure instead of a commuter lot [takes] up a fraction of the space,” he said. “Let’s put away that antiquated idea of getting a big field and cutting down all the trees and half of it sitting open.”
