Police have charged the general manager of the Potomac Shores Golf Club with unlawfully filming women in a club restroom.
Officers were notified just after 8:45 p.m. on April 12 about a cell phone "actively recording" inside one of the stalls in the women's bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The club is at 1750 Dunnington Place outside Dumfries.
Officers determined the phone belonged to Craig Robert Luckey, 55, of Dale City, who was the club's general manager. He has since been fired, Potomac Shores officials said.
Police said the illegal recording had possibly been happening on and off for several months.
Officers arrested Luckey on April 13, then brought additional charges after a search of his home on Broker Lane on Monday, Carr said. Luckey is charged with five counts of unlawful filming, a misdemeanor, and faces a July 20 court date. No bond information available.
Detectives want to speak to anyone who has information about the case.
Potomac Shores officials declined to comment, but shared a letter sent to residents which said Luckey was immediately fired after his arrest.
Here is the letter in full:
"We are writing to advise you that there has been a recent incident involving an employee of the Potomac Shores Golf Club, in which a camera was placed in a restroom. The employee in question, the club’s general manager, was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department and was immediately fired. We are fully cooperating with the authorities on the on-going investigation. There are senior Troon Golf executives on-site to support all staff, members and guests and to prevent any disruptions in service. We take any reports of criminal activity very seriously and the safety and privacy of our residents, members, guests and staff remains our top priority. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to work with local authorities.
-Troon Golf & the Potomac Shores Management Team"
