Students, teachers, staff and community members recently celebrated the dedication of Potomac Shores Middle School library to Hilda Marie Barg in a recent ceremony.
In June 2022, the Prince William County School Board approved a resolution to name the Potomac Shores Middle School library after Barg, who served as the Woodbridge county supervisor from 1987-2007.
Recognizing the rise of homelessness in the early 1980s among women and children, Barg had a vision to open a county-supported shelter. She advocated for the homeless to the Board of County Supervisors. After her efforts, the board spent $1.8 million to build the shelter. The shelter carries her name – the Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Center – and is now county-operated in Woodbridge.
Principal Joseph Murgo hosted the dedication ceremony in the school’s library.
Several dignitaries, including Superintendent LaTanya McDade, School Board Chairman Babur Lateef and School Board member Justin Wilk, spoke about their excitement for students and staff under the promise of the library’s new name.
The evening ended with a portrait reveal of Barg as her family, friends and acquaintances watched and applauded.
