Potomac Valley Church will officially open its new building in Dumfries on Sunday with events that include a “Great Banquet” open to the community.
Potomac Valley began holding services in the building at 1006 Williamstown Drive about two months ago after meeting for the previous 15 years at other locations, including Freedom High School and Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus.
The building, which previously housed Grace Church, is 25,000 square feet and includes an auditorium that seats nearly 1,000 congregants, a children’s ministry wing, an administrative wing and a preschool. The church is on 6.5 acres. Grace Church has moved to a new location.
Pastor William Archer, who has led Potomac Valley since 2014, said the church has been saving for 15 years to buy a building. The Solomon Foundation, a Christian bank in Denver, helped with the financing, he added.
Potomac Valley bought the building in December 2020. “We were blessed to buy our new location in the middle of a pandemic, when most people weren’t buying anything,” Archer said.
The church has about 600 members.
Easter Sunday will begin with the inaugural service at 10 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:45 a.m. for Potomac Valley’s preschool, called Blue-Ribbon Results Academy. The Great Banquet event, consisting of a barbecue, Easter egg hunt and a number of other community activities, will start at noon.
Archer’s wife, Tosha, is excited about what Potomac Valley Church has to offer to the community year-round. She will be giving families tours of the preschool during Sunday’s event.
“I’m looking forward to worshiping God with the community,” she said. “This will be a fun environment and everyone is welcome to join us no matter what event you choose to attend.”
During the Great Banquet, 1,000 pounds of meat will be cooked on the grill, and several bags of groceries will be given away. Todos Supermarket donated groceries for the event.
“It’s parable in the Bible for everyone to come together,” William Archer said. “There will be a celebration for our new building and preschool, then we will all eat together as a church and community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.