- Date: Jan. 20, 2021

- Game: Powerball

- Number of winning tickets: 1

- Winner's location: Maryland

Before selling this winning ticket at a local corner store, the tiny town of Lonaconing, Maryland, was primarily known as the hometown of Major League Baseball pitcher Lefty Grove, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1947. This new influx of attention (and a $100,000 bonus to the store for selling the ticket) was an unexpected development to many in this coal-mining town of about 300 families.