Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 42870 Truro Parish Drive in Ashburn.
The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?
The winning numbers for the Aug. 9 Powerball drawing were 10-15-21-67-69, and the Powerball number was 3. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.
This ticket was one of only three in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $170 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $194 million.
Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.
Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.
Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. The winning ticket was bought in Loudoun County, which received more than $24.2 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.
