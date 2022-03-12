Snow totals for Saturday's late-winter storm varied from about an inch to close to 5 in the D.C. area, according to preliminary reports to the National Weather Service Sterling office.
The D.C. area's highest recorded snowfall Saturday afternoon was in Frederick, Md., with 4.8 inches. In Northern Virginia, Ashburn has the highest total at just over 4 inches.
Winter weather advisories have been dropped for the region, but a wind advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
Preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 4:30 p.m. include:
- Leesburg: 2.3 inches
- Arcola, Loudoun County: 3.7 inches
- Opal, Fauquier County: 3 inches
- Ashburn: 4.1 inches
- Purcellville: 3 inches
- Dulles International Airport: 3.5 inches
- Chantilly: 2.3 inches
- Langley, Fairfax County: 1.8 inches
- Reagan National Airport, Arlington: .08 inches
- Independent Hill, Prince William County: 1.5 inches
- Fairfax County, two miles east of Manassas Park: 2 inches
