President Joe Biden is rallying Virginia Democrats to turn out for the party’s candidates up and down the ballot.
Biden joined top party leaders in front of hundreds of supporters in Arlington County’s Highlands Park on Tuesday.
Billed as a rally for former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Attorney General Mark Herring and Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala, who is running for lieutenant governor, also campaigned at the event.
“Virginia Democrats, you've made incredible progress in this state in recent years,” Biden said. “You've made this progress because you've had the courage and wisdom to reject the very extremism that has taken over the Republican party all across America.”
McAuliffe, who served from 2014 to 2018, is seeking to become the third person to serve more than once as Virginia’s governor. Since a new constitution in 1830 barred governors from serving consecutive terms, only one other person, Mills Godwin, has been popularly elected governor on separate occasions, winning in 1955 and 1973.
McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin and Liberation party candidate Princess Blanding, whose brother Marcus-David Peters’ killing by a Richmond police officer led to the statewide Marcus Alert legislation.
Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears for the lieutenant governor position while Herring is seeking re-election to a third term against Republican Del. Jason Miyares.
Biden’s appearance Tuesday convinced many people to wait in a biting cold wind for hours to see the president.
A group of freshmen from American University were excited for the event, clinging to a spot on the railing and taking selfies before speakers came out.
Jack DiPrimo of Philadelphia said Biden was a “big influence” on his decision to attend.
“I don’t think we can take anything for granted,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting [the race] to be this close.”
A poll released Tuesday by Suffolk University found the race in a virtual deadlock, with McAuliffe receiving 46% support to Youngkin’s 45% and Blanding’s 2% and 5% undecided.
McAuliffe’s last election was also a tight contest as he edged Republican Ken Cuccinelli by only about 63,000 votes out of more than 2.1 million.
Freshman Lucas Torregrossa said the election should bring young people out to vote with education a key issue on the ballot.
“There’s a big focus on what is being taught and how it is being taught,” he said.
Loren Rudd of Arlington brought his 6-year-old son, Elliott, for the chance to see a sitting U.S. president. He said the state’s gubernatorial election is always a big deal.
“This state is the firewall at the moment,” he said.
The event was part of the big push for voter turnout before the end of early voting on Saturday.
Top Democrats paraded across the stage, sticking on message to support party candidates up and down the ticket. Speakers included U.S. Reps. Don Beyer and Bob Scott, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.
The speakers and candidates tied the Republicans to former President Donald Trump and urged voters to reject them.
Kaine was the only speaker to reference Blanding, albeit indirectly, by mentioning the “mystery behind door No. 3.”
As Herring came to the stage, one woman yelled. “I love you, Mark!” He responded, “I love you too.”
Ayala arguably got the crowd most involved before Biden’s appearance, leading a chant of “we must vote.”
“The entire nation is looking at us to show them where we’re going next,” she said.
The event wasn’t without detractors. Several people were escorted out after repeatedly interrupting Biden with chants to stop a proposed pipeline from Canada into Wisconsin.
Prior to the event, several people carried signs for Youngkin, with others showing support for Trump.
“There is a real difference in this race,” McAuliffe said. “I am a uniter. Glenn Youngkin is a divider.”
