President Joe Biden ventured into Northern Virginia on Tuesday afternoon to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site just before announcing that states should open vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19.
Biden spent about 20 minutes visiting a pop-up vaccination site run by Neighborhood Health inside Virginia Theological Seminary’s Immanuel Chapel in Alexandria.
According to White House pool reporters accompanying Biden, the president spoke to Neighborhood Health workers seated at a table where people check in for their shot. He asked roughly how many people a day come through, to which an official said about 300 people a day.
Overall, Neighborhood Health has administered about 20,000 doses, or about 5,000 shots a week, the official said. The nonprofit's mission is to improve health and advance health equity in Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax by providing high-quality primary care regardless of a patient's ability to pay.
Approaching three people receiving a shot, Biden said, "You're doing the right thing...really important. And when you go back, when you go home, get all your friends, tell them, 'Get a shot when they can.'"
Biden told the group that the vaccines will work on the new strains of COVID-19, although he acknowledged they are more contagious and dangerous. “All these strains you're hearing about. You should not worry,” he said.
Asked whether the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over, Biden said, “I think if everyone continues down the road that we’re on now, it will be behind us but it’s not over yet. We’re in a situation where I believe by end of the summer, we’ll have a significant portion of the American public vaccinated.”
He said he hopes America will be able to provide vaccines to other countries soon. "This is something that's not just... we can solve it here in America. We don't solve it around the world - you can't build a wall or fence high enough to keep out a virus."
As Biden's motorcade made its way to the chapel, onlookers lined the road, some waving small American flags and others holding “Biden-Harris” placards.
Also on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it has awarded Virginia $77.1 million to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensuring greater equity and access to vaccine by those disproportionately affected by the virus.
The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and will provide support through CDC’s existing immunization cooperative agreements around the country.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, in a news release. “This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake.”
