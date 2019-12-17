President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order excusing federal employees from work on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
While Christmas is a federal holiday, Christmas Eve is not.
In his order, the president said agency heads should determine what employees should report for national security, defense or public need. The majority of federal employees, however, will get the day before Christmas off.
