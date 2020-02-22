Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is hosting a rally in Loudoun County just days before Virginia's March 3 presidential primary.
The campaign stop is set for Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. at the National Conference Center, 18980 Upper Belmont Road in Leesburg. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and RSVPs are required.
Sanders is one of eight candidates on the ballot in Virginia's primary. Other candidates still in the race include former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg; and businessman Tom Steyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.