Police are investigating a vandalism in Dale City that included a Pride flag being torn down and a homophobic slur spray-painted on a home.
Officers were called to the 13200 block of Delaney Road just before 10 p.m. June 12 after the homeowner heard a noise, checked outside and found broken eggs in front of the house.
The homeowner then discovered damage to two exterior porch lights, the homophobic slur on a column of the house and a Pride flag torn town from a fence, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
While checking the area, police discovered two other houses in the neighborhood were also egged, Carr said.
The spray paint was removed without causing permanent damage, she said, and the language "did not contain any threats of harm to the occupants."
The crime occured during Pride month, which celebrates LGBTQ rights. It was unclear if the occupants of the house were targeted for that reason, police said.
Carr said detectives have not identified suspects in the vandalism and "no motivating factor is being ruled out at this point, as with any active investigation."
Hate crime is not a specific charge Virginia, but the law allows stiffer penalities for hate-bias in the commission of some other crimes. Vandalism is not one of those crimes.
"Motivations such as a hate bias can be considered in prosecuting the case at the discretion of the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office," Carr said.
No room in NoVA for homophobes and bigots. But don't worry, just drive West until you find the part of Virginia where jobs and natural teeth are few and crosses and Confederate flags are plentiful.
