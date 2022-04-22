The Democratic primary field for three nominations to the Manassas City Council is set, with the primary election to be held June 21.
Four candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the three nominations. Incumbent Ralph Smith along with Dheeraj Jagadev, Robert Keller and Sonia Vasquez Luna all made the April 7 filing deadline to appear on the ballot.
Republicans will hold an in-house convention, according to Manassas Deputy Director of Elections Natalia Taylor. Republican council member Lynn Forkell Greene has indicated that she will seek re-election in the fall. Council member Theresa Coates Ellis, the only other Republican on the council, has decided to run for Congress in Virginia’s 10th district, vying for the GOP nomination in a crowded field to take on Democrat Jennifer Wexton.
In her 2020 special election victory, Forkell Greene had no real opposition. Her Democratic opponent, incumbent David Farajollahi, dropped out of the race over Hatch Act concerns when it was too late to replace his name on the ballot.
A project manager, Forkell Greene had built her name in the city’s governmental arena as a member of several city boards, a frequent public speaker at City Council meetings and a two-time candidate. She’ll seek her first full four-year term in the fall.
Local Republican representatives could not be reached to detail their upcoming nominating process.
Smith was first appointed to the council in 2019 to fill a vacant seat before winning a special election in 2020. A former Social Security Administration executive, he has served as the president of the Prince William Branch of the NAACP and on the board of directors for the American Red Cross.
Jagadev, a Manassas City Public Schools teacher who currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission, previously applied for the council seat vacancy that was ultimately filled by Smith in 2019. A resident of the city for more than a decade, Jagadev is a product of Unity Reed High School just outside the city limits and a graduate of The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg.
Keller, an Indiana native, is a volunteer fireman who has served on several city boards and worked to support the city’s parks and recreation department. He previously worked in law enforcement and serves on the Criminal Justice Board for the city.
Vasquz Luna serves on the board of NoVa Labor, the region’s AFL-CIO chapter, comprised of dozens of local unions. She also serves on the board for the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement. A Salvadoran American, Vasquez Luna would be the only Hispanic representative on the City Council. Manassas’ Hispanic population has grown rapidly over the past few decades, with the Hispanic or Latino population reaching nearly 40% of the city in the 2020 census.
Editor’s note: Candidate photos were taken from campaign Facebook pages. A Facebook page for the Keller campaign was not found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.