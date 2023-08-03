Prince William area school systems are staying quiet on the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies regarding transgender students, even as several Northern Virginia divisions have said they will defy the updated guidelines.
It’s been over two weeks since the education department unveiled its final model policies update, a draft of which was released last fall. That draft was met with protests from students around Northern Virginia and support from conservative parents’ groups.
In the biggest departures from the 2021 guidance, issued under former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, the new policies call on school staff to refer to students only using gender pronouns corresponding to their official record and mandate that athletics participation be based on biological sex. The policies also require students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
In the days following the release, Arlington County Public Schools said their policies and procedures regarding transgender students would remain as they are, and Fairfax County Public Schools said they believed their policies were “consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws.”
“I want to be clear that FCPS remains committed to an inclusive and affirming learning environment for each and every student and staff member including those who are transgender or gender expansive,” Fairfax Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a message to families. “Our schools will continue to be safe, welcoming, and respectful learning spaces.”
Local review
School systems in the Prince William area have so far kept quiet on their response to the policies. Officials from Prince William County Public Schools said they are still reviewing the changes.
“PWCS is aware of the announcement regarding the guidance, but will need time to review and determine what, if any, action will be required by PWCS,” a division spokesperson told InsideNoVa this week.
Manassas City Public Schools, meanwhile, has not released any statements on the changes.
“We haven’t discussed it yet,” School Board Chair Suzanne Seaberg told InsideNoVa.
According to Seaberg, she and Superintendent Kevin Newman listened in on a Virginia Association of School Superintendents call about the new policies and had a meeting with division counsel to discuss the changes. But so far, there’s been no official response from Manassas division officials.
Model policies do not, on their own, change school-level policies, but local school systems are required under state law to adopt policies “that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Virginia Department of Education.”
“The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing and care,” Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement following the release of the updated policies.
For its part, the Virginia High School League – the organizing body for public high school sports in the commonwealth – said last week it plans to maintain its current policies, which allow some transgender students to participate in sports corresponding to their gender identity.
“I am recommending the League stay with the current policy, which has served us well,” John Haun, VHSL’s executive director, wrote in a message to school divisions. “We certainly respect the decision of any school division as they address their policies and will continue to review this matter as we move forward and the new school year begins.”
State code doesn’t prescribe any sanctions for school divisions that don’t adopt policies in line with the state’s model guidance. If the education department and the Youngkin administration want to pursue recourse against divisions like Arlington County Public Schools for not conforming, it would likely require filing lawsuits.
Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef said he expects the school division’s lawyers to have more answers in the next several weeks.
The state’s model policies would contradict the school system’s current policies regarding pronoun and bathroom usage, but Lateef said that until the division attorneys finish their review of the new guidance, he’d have no answers on what, if anything, might change in Prince William County.
“Prince William County [Schools] has a non-discrimination policy … We have continued to implement that non-discrimination policy, and it’s part of our mission that we be a[n] open and welcoming environment for all members of our community. And we will continue to operate in that fashion,” Lateef told InsideNoVa. “And we will continue to review any changes to any laws and policies coming from the legislature or the Virginia Department of Education.”
Youngkin has it right. Boys should not be in the girls bathroom because they "think" they are a girl. They absolutely should be addressed by their biological program. Have people thoroughly gone nuts? This is not hard people. I feel bad for the kids and parents in radically left Fairfax and Arlington. Get out while you can.
How dare Youngkin bring us back to the dark ages of 2014
