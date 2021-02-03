Prince William County supervisors came to a compromise on the fly to approve an expansion of the Dar Al-Noor mosque early Wednesday morning.

The Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a special-use permit for the project in a meeting that stretched well past midnight. The permit would allow the mosque, at 5404 Hoadly Road, to expand from 12,000 to 88,276 square feet.

Supervisors jostled over the exact language of the motion to approve the permit starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday and didn’t nail down a compromise with the mosque until after 4 a.m. The final motion approved a previously agreed upon set of conditions with the caveat that the mosque could not receive a certificate of occupancy until Feb. 3, 2022.

The delay in issuing a certificate of occupancy was included to allow the county time to find funding to install a traffic light on Hoadly Road near the mosque, addressing concerns from area residents about traffic before and after services.

The existing mosque is governed by a provisional-use permit approved in 1995. The special-use permit is required for religious institutions to operate because the 12-acre property is zoned for agricultural use.

The expansion would include a prayer hall, administrative offices, multi-purpose banquet hall, youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, child care and a private school for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The center also plans to open a medical clinic that will serve disadvantaged people in the community who might not otherwise have access to care. Mosque leaders say that there is no timeline for construction because Islamic tradition requires funding for the expansion to come solely from donations by congregants.

Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh representing the mosque, said the school will be limited to 200 students.

The center and its supporters have said the project will allow the mosque to better serve its congregants. Much of the concerns about the project have focused on increased traffic in the area.

Nearly 100 people paraded in front of the board to discuss the project at a nearly four-hour public hearing that began Tuesday evening and stretched into the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Twenty-two people raised concerns during the marathon hearing, but they were vastly outnumbered by 70 supporters. Supporters countered arguments by saying the mosque has made pledges to mitigate traffic and provides vital services to the area. They noted that congestion is a problem throughout Prince William because it’s part of Northern Virginia.

Imam Abdulahad Farooq said during the hearing that the mosque was in dire need of space before the coronavirus pandemic. He said the mosque understands concerns, but urged residents to “have faith in us as good neighbors.”

“We at Dar Al-Noor have gone above and beyond to address those concerns. Why? Because we are good neighbors,” he said.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit in November 2019 after a public hearing attended by hundreds of residents, but it took until this month to reach the board primarily because of pandemic-related delays.

The expansion would increase the mosque’s capacity from 502 to 1,782 people, according to county documents, and the number of parking spots would increase from 330 to 781. The project is projected to increase vehicle trips from an average of 1,761 per day to 6,250, according to county estimates. However, the increased vehicle count is expected to occur only on Fridays, not during rush hour and the association will pay for up to six police officers to direct traffic.

Cameron said officers would be stationed at the intersections of Hoadly Road with both Queen Chapel Road and Websters Way.

Hoadly Road sees an estimated 24,000 vehicle trips a day in the area of the mosque, according to 2018 Virginia Department of Transportation estimates. Cameron said that at most, the mosque contributes to 35% of traffic volume before and after Friday prayers.

In recommending approval, the planning commission required the mosque to present a parking management plan to the supervisors, which will be reviewed annually with the Prince William County Police Department, and a commitment to contribute to the cost of the traffic light at Queen Chapel and Hoadly roads. The county estimates a traffic light will cost $850,000 to $1 million. The mosque plans to contribute up to $51,000 to installation.

Elizabeth Scullin, the county’s assistant director of transportation, said left turns from the mosque onto Hoadly Road will be prohibited until a traffic signal is installed. The permit also requires a sidewalk extension and traffic management plans for special events.

Cameron said the traffic management plan prohibits people from parking on surrounding streets. She said it formalizes Dar Al-Noor’s policy of coordinating with the police department and congregants to provide traffic plans during events and holidays.

Prince William Deputy Police Chief Jarad Phelps said the area around the mosque has seen relatively few crashes since 2018. The exact number of crashes was disputed between Phelps and Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles.

"We have to be mindful of the decision we make when it comes to something catastrophic,” Vega said.

Phelps said the department also hasn’t had widespread problems with people parking on Hoadly, which area residents contended is an issue associated with the mosque.

"No matter what we deal with, we’re going to deal with issues," Phelps said of traffic issues. "The mosque has been very open to what we need and having those conversations.”

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, said the expansion would help the mosque continue and grow its services in the community. Idris O’Connor, who is running for the 31st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, also backed the expansion.

School Board member Loree Williams, who represents the Woodbridge District, spoke during public comment ahead of the hearing and highlighted the mosque’s contributions to the community.

School Board member Lillie Jessie, who represents the Occoquan District, said she also supports the project. She compared the mosque’s need for space with overcrowding at schools, saying an expansion makes sense.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a no-brainer,” she said. “We always expand and we expand with goodness.”

Those who spoke in favor of the project at the hearing in person were greeted with applause as they left the board meeting room.

Rafi Uddin Ahmed, president of Dar Al-Noor, said the mosque frequently meets with neighbors and does all it can to allay their worries. “I will always be willing to meet with them and talk with them and if they have any legitimate concerns I will address them."