Prince William County supervisors came to a compromise on the fly to approve an expansion of the Dar Al-Noor mosque early Wednesday morning.
The Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a special-use permit for the project in a meeting that stretched well past midnight. The permit would allow the mosque, at 5404 Hoadly Road, to expand from 12,000 to 88,276 square feet.
Supervisors jostled over the exact language of the motion to approve the permit starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday and didn’t nail down a compromise with the mosque until after 4 a.m. The final motion approved a previously agreed upon set of conditions with the caveat that the mosque could not receive a certificate of occupancy until Feb. 3, 2022.
The delay in issuing a certificate of occupancy would allow the county time to find funding to install a traffic light on Hoadly Road near the mosque, addressing concerns from area residents about traffic before and after services.
The existing mosque is governed by a provisional-use permit approved in 1995. The special-use permit is required for religious institutions to operate because the 12-acre property is zoned for agricultural use.
The expansion would include a prayer hall, administrative offices, multi-purpose banquet hall, youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, child care and a private school for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The center also plans to open a medical clinic that will serve disadvantaged people in the community who might not otherwise have access to care. Mosque leaders say that there is no timeline for construction because Islamic tradition requires funding for the expansion to come solely from donations by congregants.
Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh representing the mosque, said the school will be limited to 200 students.
The center and its supporters have said the project will allow the mosque to better serve its congregants. Much of the concerns about the project have focused on increased traffic in the area.
Nearly 100 people paraded in front of the board to discuss the project at a nearly four-hour public hearing that began Tuesday evening and stretched into the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
Twenty-two people raised concerns during the marathon hearing, but they were vastly outnumbered by 70 supporters. Supporters countered arguments by saying the mosque has made pledges to mitigate traffic and provides vital services to the area. They noted that congestion is a problem throughout Prince William because it’s part of Northern Virginia.
Imam Abdulahad Farooq said during the hearing that the mosque was in dire need of space before the coronavirus pandemic. He said the mosque understands concerns, but urged residents to “have faith in us as good neighbors.”
“We at Dar Al-Noor have gone above and beyond to address those concerns. Why? Because we are good neighbors,” he said.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit in November 2019 after a public hearing attended by hundreds of residents, but it took until this month to reach the board primarily because of pandemic-related delays.
The expansion would increase the mosque’s capacity from 502 to 1,782 people, according to county documents, and the number of parking spots would increase from 330 to 781. The project is projected to increase vehicle trips from an average of 1,761 per day to 6,250, according to county estimates. However, the increased vehicle count is expected to occur only on Fridays, not during rush hour and the association will pay for up to six police officers to direct traffic.
Cameron said officers would be stationed at the intersections of Hoadly Road with both Queen Chapel Road and Websters Way.
Hoadly Road sees an estimated 24,000 vehicle trips a day in the area of the mosque, according to 2018 Virginia Department of Transportation estimates. Cameron said that at most, the mosque contributes to 35% of traffic volume before and after Friday prayers.
In recommending approval, the planning commission required the mosque to present a parking management plan to the supervisors, which will be reviewed annually with the Prince William County Police Department, and a commitment to contribute to the cost of the traffic light at Queen Chapel and Hoadly roads. The county estimates a traffic light will cost $850,000 to $1 million. The mosque plans to contribute up to $51,000 to installation.
Elizabeth Scullin, the county’s assistant director of transportation, said left turns from the mosque onto Hoadly Road will be prohibited until a traffic signal is installed. The permit also requires a sidewalk extension and traffic management plans for special events.
Cameron said the traffic management plan prohibits people from parking on surrounding streets. She said it formalizes Dar Al-Noor’s policy of coordinating with the police department and congregants to provide traffic plans during events and holidays.
Prince William Deputy Police Chief Jarad Phelps said the area around the mosque has seen relatively few crashes since 2018. The exact number of crashes was disputed between Phelps and Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles.
"We have to be mindful of the decision we make when it comes to something catastrophic,” Vega said.
Phelps said the department also hasn’t had widespread problems with people parking on Hoadly, which area residents contended is an issue associated with the mosque.
"No matter what we deal with, we’re going to deal with issues," Phelps said of traffic issues. "The mosque has been very open to what we need and having those conversations.”
Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, said the expansion would help the mosque continue and grow its services in the community. Idris O’Connor, who is running for the 31st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, also backed the expansion.
School Board member Loree Williams, who represents the Woodbridge District, spoke during public comment ahead of the hearing and highlighted the mosque’s contributions to the community.
School Board member Lillie Jessie, who represents the Occoquan District, said she also supports the project. She compared the mosque’s need for space with overcrowding at schools, saying an expansion makes sense.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a no-brainer,” she said. “We always expand and we expand with goodness.”
Those who spoke in favor of the project at the hearing in person were greeted with applause as they left the board meeting room.
Rafi Uddin Ahmed, president of Dar Al-Noor, said the mosque frequently meets with neighbors and does all it can to allay their worries. “I will always be willing to meet with them and talk with them and if they have any legitimate concerns I will address them."
(17) comments
*Correction:”more on site parking”
I’ve traveled Hoadley Road by the mosque for years and have not witnessed traffic problems. I did not know, however, that the residents were being inundated with parking issues. Perhaps when the expansion is made to the mosque there will be more parking that will mitigate this.
Great news! I look forward to seeing what more Dar al-Noor will do for this County. God Bless their congregation, this County, and the United States of America 🇺🇸.
Do you drive Hoadly road? If you do you wouldn't be so gleeful. Do live in the neighborhoods close to this monstrosity? NO, you live in the Neabsco District. Why the BOCS even bothered to have a meeting or phone conferences when they knew all the time that Money is the key for them and God knows that Mosque has money. What a waste of PW residents time as it was going to be approved long before anyone opened their mouth. Money talks and you know what walks! If any taxpayer money under the radar goes for this there will be an uproar.
Simplecountrygirl, I’m going to pretend that you asked questions you actually wanted answers to, but first I’m going to ask you this; if I disagreed with the expansion, would you have asked me if I drove Hoadly Road or lived near the mosque? Let me inform you that all of the homes opposite the mosque on/off Hoadly Road IS the Neabsco District, which is why Penn Elementary IS a Neabsco School. I do travel Hoadly on a regular basis, to include the times during Friday Prayers. I have friends who expressed their concern about the traffic and when I informed them of what Dar al-Noor were going to do, it alleviated their concerns.
So what IS your concern, really?
All that I asked is if you drove Hoadly Road. The road is a mess when they have events and prayers. The Mosque is in the Coles District and I am aware Penn Elementary is in Neabsco but they park their cars all over the neighborhoods in both Districts. My concern is ignorance as all the meetings and phone conversations were just for show. This was already a done deal before the residents knew what hit them. No I do not agree with this large expansion as I don't feel it's necessary. Left of center are we? (now that was a question) You need not take such offense to a legitimate statement.
Kudos to Joseph George - you summed it up perfectly.
Joseph George a man/woman/nonbinary of the people!
You actually asked two questions, one of which you answered which an inaccurate assumption, “Do live in the neighborhoods close to this monstrosity? NO, you live in the Neabsco District.” Your concern is ignorance, but yet you’re displaying some by saying I cannot live in the neighborhoods impacted by the mosque because I live in the Neabsco District, then indicate you know that Penn Elementary is in the Neabsco District and is impacted by the parking issue as well. See the area of confusion? At no time did I express being offended, but being defensive is definitely throughout your comments. Am I “left of center”? Well, I’m a Blue Dog (socially liberal and fiscally conservative), which would put me left of center, but I’ve been called a socialist strictly as a buzzword for “you’re not a Republican” (thank goodness) or “you’re unAmerican” (which as an Army Vet, couldn’t be further from the truth).
I’m open to any more of your questions.
You also said “you don’t feel it’s necessary” - what aspect of the expansion do you feel is not necessary? The extra space to pray in the same hall (instead of having to go into another room and listen to their service remotely), the private school (being funded on their own, not funded by the county or state), the medical facility (that’ll provide free health care for those without insurance), or the extra parking spaces (so they don’t park in the neighborhoods surrounding the mosque)? Which aspect isn’t necessary?
Well I did have it right then you are left of center. Thanks for the clarification. Let me make this as clear as possible. Going from 12,000 sq feet to 90,000 sq feet is a bit much. I know a lot people are not happy with the decision to increase this Mosque so please don't make it sound like everybody is in agreement. We wanted to see the Mosque years ago when it was built and turned in the driveway and you would have thought we were going to rob the place. They ran out and told us we couldn't be there to leave and they weren't nice about it either. This place may have changed through the years but that was our experience and our last. They don't like outsiders it seemed to us. Ok then no problem we thought. Oh did I leave this out, I am a former PO. Thanks for your service to our Country.
I’m not sure why they were unwelcoming that time (although as a PO, you know they’ve been threatened with violence at least since 9/11), but I’d highly encourage you to try again. If you’d like a point of contact, reach out to me via email (my user name @gmail.com) and I’ll square you away.
I also hope that the current climate isn’t the reason why you’re a former PO, but many of my friends put the shield down because of it. God Bless you.
Mr. George,
If I may inquire with you, do you find this action concerning and/or inappropriate?
Per the NOVA Scanner Facebook page:
As of today, February 1st, 2021 Prince William County communications and PWC police department have made the change to encrypt all police channels that were previously available to be picked up by off the shelf digital scanners. As some of you may know, I have hosted the PWC PD and Fire feed that a lot of you listen to from your smartphones using all kinds of apps, due to this restriction that won’t be possible anymore.
This was something that was supposed to come at the start of the year and has been discussed for a while but was delayed, it’s a topic that can be argued in both sides. I can see how this can be beneficial in some instances , however, I believe that the argument “broadcasting of the day to day dispatch operations endangers officers” is frankly ridiculous. To my knowledge there hasn’t been an instance of this occurring in the county due to someone actively using a scanner. Furthermore, PWCPD has previously been using encrypted CID and SWAT channels but is now going full encrypted.
Encryption also alters a longstanding tradition of journalist access to these communications, I do hope that this move was not made in an attempt to make the county appear more sane or crime-free. I hope that this does not lead to trust/integrity issues.
Hawkeye10, unfortunately I’m unable to respond to your post directly, so I’m hoping you’ll see my reply to you.
As a user of the PWC Scanner Facebook pages, I value the information put on there and would refer to it when I’m wondering “why is there a helicopter” or “where are those three officers driving by with their lights going?” With that being said, I agree I can see both sides of the argument, but I’d disagree it’s going to be used as a means to hide an increase in police responses. Even though there’s no indication that there’s persons with nefarious intentions utilizing the police scanners to avoid detection or to ambush officers, there are an increased concern nationwide AND based on those that stormed the Capitol Building using communications taken from injured officers, there could be persons encouraged to do so in Prince William. Not living in fear, but instead lessening the opportunities they may have.
"AND based on those that stormed the Capitol Building using communications taken from injured officers, there could be persons encouraged to do so in Prince William. Not living in fear, but instead lessening the opportunities they may have."
If I may:
Three members of “Oath Keepers” pre-planned and participated in the event. Two “Proud Boys” were part of the group. One BLM Activist participated.Two Antifa members were involved. Several followers of Q anon planned and participated. The remaining participants in the crowd of over 100 were Trump activists. None of these groups represent the millions of peaceful and lawful citizens across the U.S.
The bottom line is, the tax-payer has a right to those communication feeds. The law needs to protect that. Not the law protecting the lawless.
Hawkeye10, okay......break......does this have anything to do with the expansion of the mosque? If not, the conversation can transition from here over to your Facebook page and we can continue there.
Understood,
https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/peter-newsham-sworn-in-as-prince-william-countys-fifth-police-chief/article_304945ea-64fa-11eb-a129-e37fcb453b9b.html
Meet me over here, thanks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.