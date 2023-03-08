The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has voted to remove an exemption to the county’s noise ordinance, hoping to limit the nighttime noise impact from the area’s growing number of data centers for at least a year.
The exemption, which had been in place since 1989, allowed for commercial heating and cooling systems in residential areas to exceed the 55-decibel noise threshold established in the county’s noise ordinance. After a Feb. 28 public hearing in which a number of area residents called for removal of the exemption, the board voted to remove the exemption, with a sunset clause that will kick in in one year.
Between now and then, a new county working group will review the local Construction Standards Manual and zoning ordinance to address data center impacts on the community. The noise ordinance will also be under review for when the repeal of the amendment sunsets in 2024.
Last year, some county residents – and in particular those from the Great Oak subdivision outside Manassas – began complaining about increased nighttime noise from nearby data centers. At Great Oak, residents said, the four nearby Amazon Web Services centers were the culprits.
“Nobody more than me, on this dais, knows the suffering and pain that folks in the Great Oak community have experienced because of this issue. So I’m absolutely happy that this is coming before the board,” Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said last week. “I know that this is not, by any means, going to be the ace in the hole that we were hoping, but I do believe that this is a good step moving forward and that we’re headed in the right direction.”
Last summer, the board directed county staff to “comprehensively review the noise ordinance and propose appropriate amendments, if any, for the Board to consider” and to put together the working group. County staff came back with last week’s proposal, for starters. The resolution passed with seven votes in favor and one abstention from new Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville.
Enforcement challenges
Fines in the ordinance will remain at a $1,000 maximum for offenses, as limited by state law from the General Assembly. Enforcement will continue to be carried out by police. Right now, police are the only group that can enforce the ordinance, something County Executive Chris Shorter said the working group would review.
“This period of time that we’re going to utilize, this year for the working group to provide additional recommendations, we will also use this time to make some observations about enforcement,” Shorter said. “So where we need to make changes, where we need to add capacity, we certainly will do that. And in terms of training and additional support for police, we will certainly provide that during this year.”
Supervisors agreed there is more to be done to mitigate the impacts of the county’s booming data center industry on residential areas, but the removal of the noise ordinance exemption was a good first step.
“This is just a first step, that’s why it had a sunset clause in it,” Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said. “This was the quickest, easiest thing we could do, which was take away the exemption for commercial air conditioning at night, which was in the ordinance.”
Several supervisors also suggested that work would be needed from the General Assembly to potentially amend the state law on who can enforce noise ordinances and how high fines can go. County Attorney Michelle Robl suggested adding some of those issues to the county’s legislative priorities if supervisors see fit.
“I just want to make sure that members of the public who don’t follow this all the time, understand just how limited we are to enforce this,” Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said. “And to add to that is … we have a lot that we’re asking our police department to do to begin with, and for them to be the ones also to police this kind of thing, it’s gonna cause challenges that we may not foresee.”
