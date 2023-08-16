The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is planning to take up two rezoning requests related to the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center project before the year’s end.
According to Republican Supervisor Bob Weir, County Executive Christopher Shorter verbally notified his office on Tuesday that the board will consider at its Nov. 21 meeting two rezoning requests by QTS Realty Trust Inc. after At-Large Board Chair Ann Wheeler moved to accelerate the applications. The company is one of two developers aiming to build 27 million square feet of data centers on roughly 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane in western Prince William County near Gainesville.
“We received the direction from the chair to place the item on the agenda for November 21. Staff is working toward that date. However, the agenda for November 21 is not yet finalized,” county spokesperson Nikki Brown said in a text message.
The decision to potentially hear the QTS rezonings in November entrusts that it will be considered by the board’s Democratic majority, which has historically been friendly toward data center development. Come next year, Wheeler, a data center proponent, will no longer hold office, and a new chair – likely one who is less fond of the Digital Gateway proposal – will be sworn in following the general election.
The conversation between Shorter and Weir followed a July 30 correspondence from Antonio J. Calabrese, an attorney representing QTS, with county officials requesting that the company’s rezoning request be heard within the year as required by a one-year legal limitation on processing zoning applications, which he said the county already failed to meet. The QTS applications were formally accepted by the county in July 2022 and submitted even earlier, Calabrese said.
Wheeler, a Democrat who was rejected by her party’s voters in the June primary election, forwarded Calabrese’s message to Shorter, asking him to place the rezoning hearing on the board’s agenda for Nov. 21.
“While we are now past this year it is my understanding, and I am affirming, that Prince William County needs to bring this case forward in a timely manner as requested,” Wheeler said to Shorter in emails obtained by InsideNova.
Wheeler declined to comment further when contacted by InsideNoVa, saying her email correspondences speak for themselves.
Weir, who represents the district where the Digital Gateway is planned to be located, was incensed with both Wheeler and the county executive that he was not informed earlier of the chair’s efforts to place the hearing on the calendar.
“Your cavalier attitude with respect to my lack of notification and your refusal to forward [Wheeler’s] correspondence to my office immediately cannot and will not be tolerated,” he said to Shorter in an email on Tuesday. “The residents and taxpayers of the County and particularly those of the Gainesville district demand better and I should not have to go through the County Attorney’s office to secure correspondence that directly impacts the District.”
He also said Wheeler was out of line for moving to schedule the hearing, a responsibility Weir argued lies with the county planning director. “It is no wonder that I and the public perceive the process as broken and that elected officials have seemingly placed their thumbs heavily on the scale,” Weir said.
The board in November 2022 approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment related to the PW Digital Gateway, paving the way for the project to move forward and signaling its likely approval. But companies QTS and Compass Datacenters must secure rezonings for their projects to come to fruition.
It’s unclear when the board will consider the Compass Datacenters rezoning request. A county spokesperson said the company has not submitted a request similar to QTS to accelerate their application.
The Digital Gateway project has generated a number of high-profile opposition groups, dominated public meeting comment sessions and played a significant role in deciding the outcome of June’s Democratic primary election, where Wheeler was ousted by data center opponent and political outsider Deshundra Jefferson.
A failed July effort led by Republican Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a data center opponent, called for the delay of major land-use decisions, including the Digital Gateway plan, until next year.
The board’s Republicans had hoped to delay the vote in the name of precedent by seizing on the unseating of Wheeler.
