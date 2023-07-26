The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday broke with a recommendation from the county’s historical commission along partisan lines and declined to initiate a process that could place farms near the planned PW Digital Gateway project on the county’s register of historic sites.
Placing the properties on the county register would have likely created complications for the contentious Digital Gateway development, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane near Gainesville.
The Prince William County Historical Commission in March recommended that the supervisors initiate a comprehensive plan amendment to evaluate whether Rock Hill (Cross) Farm, Pageland Farm and the area directly to its south near Manassas National Battlefield Park should be placed on the list of County Registered Historic Sites. The proposal called for the county to conduct studies into the historical significance of the areas.
The board's five Democrats -- at-large Chair Ann Wheeler, Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry, Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey and Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin -- voted against the recommendation. The three Republicans -- Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir and Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega -- voted in favor.
In opposing the commission’s recommendation, the Democratic majority argued that a comprehensive plan amendment approved last year to help initiate the Digital Gateway project already included safeguards to protect the county’s numerous historic sites. While the Digital Gateway project was tacitly approved by the board’s majority via last year’s comprehensive plan amendment, specific site plans and development proposals still need the board’s OK.
Bailey noted that the county was “proactive” when crafting the 2022 comprehensive plan amendment to ensure that Prince William’s history would be preserved.
Wheeler called the Historical Commission’s recommendation a “blatant effort” by Digital Gateway opponents to throw a wrench in its approval. She accused its members of being politically motivated.
“Why does the commission feel like they need to do this now when they know there are all those protections in the [Comprehensive Plan Amendment]?” Wheeler said. “I would argue that our commission … [has] been swayed by people with their own agenda who want to bring forth various things.”
The board’s Republican minority argued the additional protections offered by potentially adding the properties to the historic register were necessary to preserve county history in the face of data center development.
“If the board members up here truly do want to preserve history then these are initiations that you should approve,” Lawson said. “You can’t have it both ways, and I think that [we should] study this further and find out what really is of historical significance.”
Weir called Democrats’ opposition to the commission’s recommendations “offensive,” noting that approval would simply initiate a study -- not authorize a final approval -- into whether the sites deserved a place on the historic register.
The supervisors, however, did back the historical commission's third recommendation -- to initiate a comprehensive plan amendment to evaluate whether Blackburn’s Ford Battlefield near Manassas and the Prince William-Fairfax county line be added to the historic register. That was approved nearly unanimously, with both Angry and Bailey abstaining.
(1) comment
$500 Million beats the approximately 22K voters who turned out against to the Digital Gateway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.