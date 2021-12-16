Prince William County is seeking public comment on its redistricting plan for members of the Board of County Supervisors and School Board.
The supervisors have scheduled a public hearing Dec. 21 on the proposed redistricting map.
State code requires localities to redraw magisterial districts every 10 years after the completion of the U.S. Census. The new map will be used for the next local elections, in 2023.
The proposed map was moved to public hearing earlier this month on a 5-3 vote with Republicans opposed. Before the vote, supervisors held a lengthy argument about the process, with Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega saying she wasn’t consulted on some changes to her district and Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson accusing Chair Ann Wheeler of “political manipulation.”
Republicans said the map adjusts the Occoquan District to benefit Democrats. Vega said she was not consulted on changes that moved precincts from her district to Occoquan.
Democratic Supervisor Kenny Boddye won the Occoquan seat by just 322 votes in 2019.
While it’s virtually impossible to determine how many votes would have gone to Democrats or Republicans in the precincts that are partially moving, looking at the overall vote count from 2019 shows a favorable adjustment for Republicans.
Occoquan would pick up the entirety of the Penn precinct from Coles. The precinct received 857 Republican votes to 510 for Democrats in the 2019 Board of Supervisors election.
The district also would gain parts of three other precincts – Marshall, Coles and Kerrydale. Those precincts accounted for 1,756 Republican votes to 1,027 Democratic votes in 2019.
Occoquan would lose parts of four precincts to the Neabsco and Coles districts – Chinn, Bethel, Yates Ford and York. Those precincts favored Democrats by a 2,422 to 2,110 margin.
The 2019 vote count from all precincts that will be wholly or partially added to the Occoquan district is 2,613 for Republicans to 1,537 for Democrats. Subtracting the total votes of the precincts that will be partly moved to Neabsco or Coles nets 503 added votes for Republicans to 885 lost for Democrats.
The other changes in the proposed map move parts of precincts from Coles to Neabsco, Brentsville to Coles, Brentsville to Gainesville and Neabsco to Woodbridge.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.