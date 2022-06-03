Prince William County supervisors are seeking more oversight of Dominion’s plan for a coal ash landfill at its Possum Point Power Station.
The county announced last week that the potential landfill would not need additional review to qualify as a public facility and thus is permitted under the current zoning. Dominion had applied for that determination in March, but its plan still needs to clear several other permitting and review requirements from both the county and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality before going forward.
Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey is calling for more county oversight of the application process. At the May 24 Board of County Supervisors meeting, she instructed county staff to review Dominion’s VDEQ application and draft outside comment to the state agency on the plan.
Although Dominion has not yet made a formal determination on how best to dispose of the roughly 4 million cubic yards of coal ash currently sitting in Pond D at Possum Point, east of Dumfries, the utility company seems intent on building an on-site, 190-foot-high landfill for the ash.
Dominion says the proposed double-lined landfill would go “above and beyond” state safety regulations for preventing leakage of any toxic waste from the site. The on-site disposal option, the company says, would be the least expensive for Virginia’s energy consumers and less disruptive to nearby residences than shipping the ash to another site, which it says would require over 100 trucks a day or 200 railcars a week.
But some nearby residents have shared concerns over the proposed landfill, about 1,000 feet from the nearest homes at the southern end of Potomac Shores. At a town hall meeting hosted by Dominion and Bailey in early April, county residents were skeptical that landfill construction wouldn’t also require heavy trucking in and out of surrounding neighborhoods and expressed fears over possible earthquake damage and waterway contamination.
Dominion operated five different coal ash ponds at the power plant over its lifespan but consolidated all of its remaining Possum Point ash into Pond D after the power station stopped burning coal in 2003. A 2019 state law to better protect Virginia’s groundwater requires Dominion to permanently dispose of or recycle all of its remaining coal ash.
Since Dominion first unveiled its proposal in January, Bailey has gathered a community task force of 11 people to monitor updates and serve as a go-between for residents, her office and Dominion. Now, she’s directing county staff to review all information from Dominion on its Possum Point plans and potentially to hire a consultant to help review the company’s VDEQ submissions.
“It is a very important issue to the county and specifically to my district, the Potomac District, and my constituents,” Bailey said at the Board of County Supervisors meeting last week. “I’d like to direct county staff to work with Dominion and DEQ, including but not limited to helping coordinate and facilitate the timely distribution of information to the community on the closure of the coal ash pond via my office … I say my office because it’s incumbent on me to be accountable to my constituents prior to, so they’re not caught off guard.”
While the public facilities determination from the county represents the first firm regulatory hurdle for the landfill, Dominion will still face a slew of permitting requirements, most significantly a solid waste permit from VDEQ, which requires a public hearing process. The company will also need building and land disturbance permits from the county.
Additionally, Dominion will need to comply with its existing water discharge permit from VDEQ and a number of federal landfill requirements for a composite liner and “leachate collection system.”
“Under a previous agreement with the County, Dominion is required to provide County staff with opportunities for briefings, review of reports and data, and comment on relevant permits and shall consider in good faith all County comments,” a county news release stated.
