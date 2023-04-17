Major pay increases for Prince William County employees and a decrease in the county's tax rate will be on the table Tuesday evening as the Prince William Board of County Supervisors makes critical decisions on its proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

The budget is scheduled to be adopted April 25, but that vote is usually a formality following the budget mark-up session this week. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

County Executive Chris Shorter’s proposed budget includes 9.8% pay raises for fire and rescue and sheriff’s office employees, 7.2% bumps for adult detention center workers and 9% increases for general government staffers. Police are poised to get a 3% bump after the board voted in December to raise officer pay by 17.5% in January.

The Board will also need to finalize tax rates for personal real estate and data centers. The real estate tax rate will not be any higher than $0.977 per $100 of assessed value, a 5.3-cent reduction from the current rate. But that rate would mean a projected $49 increase in the average residential tax bill because assessments have increased.

The proposed salary increases are based on recommendations from a county compensation study that made wide-ranging suggestions in order for Prince William to stay competitive with nearby jurisdictions on hiring and retention.

Republicans on the board have called for a further real estate tax rate reduction paired with an increase to the county’s “data center tax” on business computer equipment. In 2021, the board voted on a schedule of gradual increases in the computer equipment tax that moved the rate from $1.25 per $100 of value to $1.65 in the current fiscal year. Under the plan, the rate would grow until it hit $2 in fiscal 2025.

But the Republican minority, led by Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, wants to see the rate increased higher and faster than previously agreed in order to give homeowners a break on their tax bill.

“I think it’s time to talk about increasing it in a more aggressive manner,” she said in March when Shorter released his budget proposal. “Things have changed dramatically and honestly, as much as we might want to set a schedule … elected bodies change, circumstances change, business climates change. Everything is subject to change.”

Board Chair Ann Wheeler, a Democrat, pushed back, saying it would undermine the county’s trustworthiness for businesses looking to invest in Prince William. But enough supervisors agreed to at least advertise a higher rate than was previously agreed to at $2.15. Shorter had recommended the scheduled $1.80 figure, but the board will have to set a final figure before budget approval on April 25. Raising the computers tax to $2.12 would be enough to drop the real estate rate to 96.7 cents, keeping the average bill flat for homeowners.

“It’s the integrity of our economic development people who have to go out and talk to other businesses,” Wheeler said in March. “I think it’s a little irresponsible to just start throwing around numbers … We had this discussion a few years ago, and we agreed to just give certainty to the industry and raise it every year.”

Meanwhile, the county’s projected allocation to schools, its biggest single expenditure, is already settled. The revenue-sharing agreement between the Board of County Supervisors and the School Board dictates that the school system receives 57.23% of the county’s general fund revenues, but that hasn’t stopped some supervisors from signaling their interest in making changes to the agreement, as Republicans did during a schools budget presentation by School Board Chair Babur Lateef and Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade earlier this month.

The Board will also consider a plan to add more veterinarian staffing at the county’s animal shelter, something a number of community organizers have called for during budget hearings.