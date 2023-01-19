It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?
Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14.
Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain approval for the project, which would have 240 townhouses and include a drive-thru pharmacy, drive-thru restaurant and a self-storage facility.
In recent months, the proposal also has been touted as the potential future home of the Greater Manassas Baseball League.
The original plan was to rezone about 100 acres from agricultural use to planned mixed-residential and business zoning.
The new plan is to rezone 55 acres southeast of the intersection of Prince William Parkway, Liberia Avenue and Wellington Road. Of the remaining 45 acres, 20 acres would be gifted to the county for a school or other civic use.
The additional 25 acres would be made available for the county to purchase. Because it will not automatically be given to the county, it is so far not guaranteed to be purchased or transformed into any specific use.
Shifting plans
The company first submitted an application for a project on the land in 2016, but it didn’t receive key zoning approvals.
The proposal was then revised and submitted for a second try in 2019, calling for 310 residences, including houses and townhomes, 145,000 square feet of commercial space, a park, three outdoor playing fields and a site to be dedicated to the county for a school.
The project cleared the Planning Commission in late 2019 but was pulled for additional work due to concerns from the surrounding community.
Stanley Martin will contribute $600,000 to the county’s affordable housing fund as part of the project.
Stanley Martin Vice President Truett Young told the Planning Commission that it’s difficult to predict the future of the market, but he estimated the townhouses would be listed in the low $400,000 range.
Public speaks out
At the supervisors’ public hearing Tuesday, 30 people spoke against the project and 12 supported it.
Those in opposition were concerned about its impact on wells in the area, believed the density was too high and were worried about the impact of traffic on the surrounding roads.
Jack Kooyoomjian, president of the Lake Ridge-Occoquan-Coles Civic Association, said the proposal was too formulaic.
“Who needs another drug store? Who needs another drive-up restaurant? Who needs another self-storage facility?” he said. “We would love to see more innovative, creative, aspirational looks at the rural landscape. This is not doing it.”
The baseball league has said that the 25 acres at Kline Farm could house six baseball and softball diamonds. But some speakers felt it might not even need the land and the league was being used to sweeten the deal.
“You are just pawns in the developer Stanley Martin’s game,” Alicia Gloss said at the hearing.
In 2021, Manassas City Council voted to pre-approve the sale of the 18-acres of city-owned property that includes the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex, which is home to the league.
That property, at the northeast intersection of Va. 28 and Godwin Drive, is now under a three-year purchase option, allowing Micron Technology Inc. to potentially buy it for $14.1 million.
Should Micron decide to buy the land, the league will have two years to find a new home.
However, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer said in November that it would cut back production on one of its products by 20% as demand levels off and inventory grows.
The announcement raised concerns that the company might not purchase the land from the city, negating the need for the baseball league to move.
Those in favor of the project felt Stanley Martin had made enough compromises to fit the community and the project should finally move forward. They said it aligned with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
“Everything that the residents are upset about are things that align with your comprehensive plan,” said former Manassas City Council member Lynn Forkell Greene.
Votes to deny, delay
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, whose district includes the property, made a motion to deny the project. She commended Stanley Martin for making compromises, but still felt the project didn’t fit the area.
“It does not go with the character of the Coles District,” she said about the proposed density.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said there’s “no assurances” the baseball league would be able to move to the property and it shouldn’t be used in consideration.
“This land use project should stand on its own merits and it clearly hasn’t,” she said. “I just don’t think this is the right vision for our community right there.”
Vega’s motion failed on a 3-4 vote, with Lawson and Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, joining her in voting to deny.
No supervisor made a subsequent motion to approve the plan, so Lawson made a motion to table the project. Because of statutory requirements for action on the proposal, such a motion required consent from Stanley Martin.
The board waited for 24 minutes after midnight before the developer agreed to table the project until March 14.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, said it is important to provide housing opportunities throughout the county.
“None of these cases where people don’t want development are easy,” she said. “At some point, there has to be compromise, and I just don’t understand how people expect to get there … The question is what is OK if this is not it.”
The company hopes to start construction in 2024 and wrap it up by 2028.
Wheeler is right up there with George Santos.
People give Santos alot of flack and it's well deserved, but the only difference between him and other politicians is that lied about himself to get elected, as.opposed to lying to constituents during campaigning, and then reversing course once elected. It's pretty obvious he's a sociopath, but at the end of the day, the voters elect these people. The accountability is at the ballot box, not the other way around in a true republic. People lie and get away with it, happens all the time.
