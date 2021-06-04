A judge has rejected Prince William County’s quest for sanctions and formally ended a lawsuit saying members of the Board of County Supervisors violated open meeting laws last spring.

Circuit Court Judge Dennis Smith finalized an order on May 18 tossing a petition to reconsider a lawsuit by three county residents.

Alan Gloss, Carol Fox and Tammy Spinks filed the lawsuit last year against Board Chair Ann Wheeler and Democratic supervisors Victor Angry, Neabsco District; Margaret Franklin, Woodbridge District; Kenny Boddye, Occoquan District, and Andrea Bailey, Potomac District.

The plaintiffs claimed that the supervisors violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act by attending a forum organized by the police chief.

The forum was organized after a May 30, 2020, protest in Manassas against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The Manassas protest became violent, with police using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets and arresting several protesters.

The emergency community meeting the following day, May 31, was arranged by Barry Barnard, then the Prince William police chief, and Jarad Phelps, who would become the interim chief after Barnard’s retirement in June. Barnard had tasked Rev. Cozy Bailey, the head of the local NAACP chapter and husband of Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, with organizing a forum to discuss police actions the night before.

The board’s five Democrats wound up attending the meeting, they testified, to hear from the community, not conduct official Board of Supervisors business. Only two actually coordinated their attendance, they testified. The rest heard about it through other channels.

The lawsuit was dismissed Oct. 7. Afterward, the board’s Democrats sought reimbursement for $95,400 in legal fees.

Smith ruled against the Democrats’ request for reimbursement and dismissed the motion to reconsider the case.