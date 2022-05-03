Prince William County officials have preliminarily agreed to help a developer secure $65 million to finance a 250-unit, age-restricted affordable housing complex in Woodbridge.
At its meeting Monday, the county’s Industrial Development Authority approved issuing $65 million in bonds to support the Park Landing project.
Development authorities are established by localities to mainly issue tax-exempt bonds to support economic development projects. The bonds are more favorable to developers than conventional financing.
In October, the Board of Supervisors authorized the IDA to issue $54.56 million in bonds. Because the proposal considered Monday is for $65 million, the board must now sign off on the higher amount before bonds can be issued.
IDA Counsel Michael Graff said the county would not be on the hook for repayment of the bonds.
“All the repayment responsibility on these bonds goes to the owner,” he said.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, whose Occoquan District includes the property, said the bond structure was key to the project.
“Because of everyone working together and rolling together in the same direction on this, we’re able to deliver on something that Prince William County should look to as a model for how we deliver attainable housing, especially for our aging population,” Boddye said in the fall.
Park Landing LP, which is a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based KCG Cos. LLC, is developing the project at 3301 Noble Pond Way.
KCG Vice President Stacy Kaplowitz said the revised amount was primarily driven by increasing interest rates. Initially, the developer was expecting financing around 3.2% interest, but rates were now closer to 5.9%.
“This is the world that we’re in and we’re trying to preserve and move forward,” Kaplowitz said.
The Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning of 9.76 acres from planned business district to planned mixed residential district in October to support the affordable housing complex for people 55 and older.
The development will have 151 two-bedroom and 99 one-bedroom apartments. It includes a community room, fitness center and outdoor pool.
The complex will be rented exclusively to people making 60% of the area median income or less. For one person, the income maximum is $54,180. For two people, it’s $61,920, and for three people, it’s $69,660.
Rents will be restricted to no more than 30% of tenants’ income. For one-bedroom units, rent will be $1,325. For two bedrooms, it will be $1,525.
“We haven’t done this much in Prince William County at all, and I hope we can see this as a pilot for more projects like this,” Boddye said.
KCG estimates the project will support 252 construction jobs and create four full-time and three part-time jobs at completion. Kaplowitz said the company is about six months behind schedule, and construction, once it starts, will take 20 to 22 months.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said the project will provide “much-needed housing relief” for the area’s seniors.
“We’ve been working to bring affordable housing to Prince William County, and it’s projects like this that are indicative of that effort,” she said in the fall.
Why does Inside Nova perennially publish this PR? These are NOT "affordable senior apartments". Do the math. Construction cost will be $260,000 / unit. Rental will be $15,900 / year for a 1-bedroom apartment.
