Prince William budget proposal includes cigarette tax, personal property tax increase

Prince William County officials are proposing to tax cigarettes and increase personal property tax rates in the next fiscal year.
Residential real estate tax rates are not proposed to increase, although the average homeowner will pay more due to higher assessments under the spending plan. And county employees will be eligible for a 3% performance-based pay raise.
County Executive Chris Martino will present his proposed budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, to the Board of County Supervisors on Feb. 16. A budget summary and presentation have been posted online ahead of the meeting.
Martino is proposing a $1.35 billion spending plan, an increase of 5.4%, or $69.6 million, over the current year’s budget.
In addition to the annual operating budget, officials presented a proposed $1.02 billion six-year Capital Improvement Program during the Feb. 9 Board of County Supervisors meeting.
The county is operating on a $1.29 billion budget for fiscal 2021, which ends June 30. The current spending plan included a $562.2 million CIP, with $172 million included for fiscal 2021.
The CIP, a six-year plan for capital projects, is approved on an annual basis, but funding is allocated only one year at a time.
The spending plan calls for $1.60 personal property tax per $100 of value, a 25-cent hike over the current rate. The levy primarily applies to vehicles.
The proposal also includes a 30-cent per pack tax on cigarettes, estimated to generate $3 million in revenue. The county currently does not have a cigarette tax.
The real estate rate would remain unchanged, but rising property values are expected to increase the average residential homeowner’s tax bill by $306, according to the presentation. The rate sits at $1.125 per $100 of value.
The proposal includes $664 million for the school division, a $34.4 million increase over the current year. The allocation is largely in line with Superintendent Steven Walts’ initial proposal to the School Board.
Budget Director David Sinclair said the hefty increase in capital spending comes as the county plans transportation projects in later years. In November 2019, 73.4% of county voters approved a referendum allowing the county to issue general obligation bonds to finance $355 million in road projects over eight years. The county can request an extension for two years.
Sinclair said the cigarette tax would help the county raise revenue for debt service on the projects.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, noted the referendum was not legally binding and projects might need to be delayed because of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on county revenues.
“Just because the voters approved doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen,” she said at the Feb. 9 meeting. “It’s not just a given that all these projects are going to get funded.”
Much of the funding for fiscal 2022 in the capital budget is to start design on projects that will be completed in later years. For example, among the capital proposals is $1.4 million to design a new fire station, which Sinclair said will probably be in the Potomac District in the Prince William County Parkway corridor.
The county opened the Groveton Station last year in the western part of the county, and Sinclair said officials believe another six firehouses are necessary to maintain service levels.
During the Feb. 9 meeting, Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, asked for an update on her proposal to institute a licensing fee on out-of-state vehicles kept in the county. She said it would help the county increase revenue without adding tax burdens to residents. Martino plans to provide an update during his budget presentation.
Some highlighted initiatives in the budget are $9.9 million toward employees, primarily to provide a 3% performance-based pay raise and cover additional health care costs. The county will also pay $4 million more through increases to rates in the Virginia Retirement System.
The budget includes $3.6 million to mitigate costs of renaming U.S. 1 as Richmond Highway. The board voted last year to remove the name of Jefferson Davis, who was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War.
The budget also provides allocations toward services for people who are homeless, various trail projects and capping off part of the county’s landfill.
The Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to receive a presentation on the proposal at 7:30 p.m. during its Feb. 16 meeting. A virtual community meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb 20, and work sessions are planned throughout March.
The first public hearing on the budget is planned for March 16, and the board is expected to adopt the spending plan by April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.