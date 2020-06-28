The Prince William Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 10th anniversary Thursday with a virtual “gala” during which it installed new officers and directors for 2020-21.
The chamber was created in 2010 with the merger of the Prince William Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Manassas Chamber of Commerce.
Bishop Lyle Dukes of Harvest Life Church, the outgoing chairman, said the diamond anniversary of the chamber was appropriate.
“This is a time to celebrate,” he said. “Diamonds are made of carbon atoms under high pressure and extreme temperatures. These carbon crystals form a bond over time which make them solid, strong, unbreakable and valuable.”
Dukes noted some of the chamber’s accomplishments over its 10 years, including the 191 members that were added this past year. “Through every conceivable challenge the chamber has been there to help the business community,” he added. “The chamber has made a great and positive impact.”
Dukes presented the chairman’s award to chamber staff member Ross Snare, who was recently promoted to senior director of operations and government affairs.
Katherine Johnson, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, was installed as chair of the board for the 2020-21 year.
Johnson said she plans to build on the chamber’s solid foundation to help businesses thrive in community, work on creating a chamber foundation, modernize the IT infrastructure of chamber and help business owners access free resources such as counseling and seminars.
“To say that we are facing a unique time in history is an understatement,” she said. “We will work together to ensure an environment where businesses, people and community thrive.”
The chair-elect, who will be elevated to chair in 2021-22, is Gayle Whitlock of Whitlock Wealth Management, and V. Rick Nishanian of Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian PC, is chair elect nominee.
Treasurer of the chamber for the next year will be Gary Jones II of Fauquier Bank. Martin Nohe of Appliance Connection will be secretary, and Andrea Morisi of Farrell & Croft PC will be general counsel.
Other board members for 2020-21 are:
· Sophia Alfred, Live Nation Entertainment-Jiffy Lube Live
· Ashley Arnold, NOVEC
· Radhika Bajaj, Bookworm Central
· Kimberly Bradford, John Marshall Bank
· Jacque Connor, George Mason University, Science & Technology Campus
· Steve Danziger, BAESystems
· Angela Dellinger, Keller Williams Solutions
· Russ Gestl, Buchanan Partners
· Jonathan Guepe, Apple Federal Credit Union
· Matt Guilfoyle, Prince William County Schools, Communications & Technology
· Troy Hill, Iron Mountain Data Centers
· Harry H. Horning, II, Harry H. Horning Financial Services
· Michael Houston, Houston Consulting Group & Associates, LLC
· Deb Jewell, SharpComm
· Michael Kalish, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C
· Bill Karlson, KO Distillilng
· Steve Liga, ACTS-Action in Community Through Service
· Erica McCann, Amazon Web Services
· Brent McKenzie, Transurban North America
· Jinnae Monroe, Professionals By Design
· Christopher Himes, City of Manassas Park
· Sherman Patrick, Compton & Duling LC
· Miguel Pires, Zandra’s Taqueria
· Blair Pritchard, Dominion Energy
· Patrick Small, city of Manassas
· Dr. Stephen Smith, Novant Health UVA Health System
· Jen Snitselaar, Potomac Mills
· Erika Spalding, Didlake Inc.
· Amy Tanner, United Bank
· Colin Thornell, Micron
· Michael Whitlock, Transaction Expert
· Charlene Wilkins, Northern Virginia Community College
· Pam Wingfield, Employment Enterprises, Inc.
· Christina Winn, Prince William County Economic Development
· Truett Young, Stanley Martin Companies
