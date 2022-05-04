Ross Snare, chief operating officer for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, will be stepping down from the organization at the end of the month to become associate chief external affairs officer at UVA Health.
Snare’s departure, announced Wednesday morning, comes on the heels of the announcement in March that Debbie Jones, the chamber’s president and CEO, will retire at the end of the year.
Snare started at the chamber in 2018, serving as the 1,200-member organization’s director of government affairs, and quickly rose through the ranks to become COO.
“Ross Snare has been a tremendous asset to the chamber since the first day he came to work with us,” said Marty Nohe, secretary/treasurer of the chamber and president of Appliance Connection. “His leadership and positive attitude will be missed, but the whole chamber membership congratulate him for taking on the next set of challenges in his career, and we look forward to working with him in his new role,”
Known as a strong advocate for pro-business policies and initiatives not only in the Prince William region, but across the state, Snare spearheaded the advocacy efforts of the chamber and worked collaboratively with other businesses and associations on numerous advocacy campaigns over the years, according to a release from the chamber.
For his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting the chamber into an information hub for businesses and their employees, Snare received the chamber’s 2020 and 2021 Chairman’s Award and the 2021 John D. Jenkins Good Scout Award.
Snare also led chamber advocacy efforts for the Micron and Amazon incentive packages during the 2019 General Assembly session, for the $355 million Prince William road bond referendum that passed in 2019, and for maintaining Virginia’s status as a right-to-work state and expanding access to health insurance for businesses and their employees.
UVA Health, based in Charlottesville, bought the portion of Novant Health that it didn’t previously own last summer, which expanded its presence into Prince William with hospitals in Manassas and Haymarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.