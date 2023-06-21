The Prince William Chamber of Commerce has debuted a new logo designed to represent its commitment to innovation and growth.
Designed by Loudoun County firm E.L. Strategic, the logo captures the chamber’s new mission, “Thriving Together,” according to a news release. The logo represents the chamber’s goal of guiding businesses on their journey -- through advocacy, networking, connections, workforce development and more.
“The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is positioning itself as the premier voice for the business community," said Bob Sweeney, president and CEO of the chamber. "We have launched this new brand identity to showcase our new direction as a thought leader on civic and business issues. We care deeply about our community and are thrilled with this new direction.”
Chamber members also have elected new officers and directors for the 2023-24 year. They were officially installed during the chamber's annual meeting on June 15 at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run.
Gary L. Jones II of Summit Bank will be chair, replacing V. Rick Nishanian of Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian PC. Other officers in addition to Sweeney are:
- Chair-Elect: Marty Nohe of Appliance Connection
- Chair-Elect Nominee: Jinnae Monroe of Professionals By Design
- Treasurer: Erika Spalding of The ECSpalding Group LLC
- Secretary: Troy Hill of Iron Mountain Data Centers
- General Counsel: Andrea Morisi of Farrell & Croft PC
Members of the board of directors for 2023-24 are:
- Amanda Allen, Transurban North America
- Radhika Bajaj, Bookworm Central
- Jacque Connor, George Mason University, Science & Technology Campus
- Steve Danziger, BAE Systems
- Joe Diaz, Didlake Inc.
- Christy Grabus, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Russ Gestl, Buchanan Partners
- Jonathon Guepe, Apple Federal Credit Union
- Matt Guilfoyle, Prince William County Schools, Communications & Technology
- Angie Hall, Able Moving & Storage Inc.
- Austin Haynes Jr., Holladay Properties
- Eric Hepburn, Hepburn and Sons LLC
- Lisa Hooker, NOVEC - Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative
- Michael Houston, Houston Consulting Group & Associates LLC
- Michael Kalish, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh PC
- Bill Karlson, KO Distilling
- Kevin Lee, Pineapple Payments
- Ian Lovejoy, Reliant Hiring Solutions
- Holly Morello, OmniRide
- Traci Morris-Cole, I-95 Business Parks Management LLC/Mid-Atlantic Acquisition
- Dr. Bahram Nasehi, Dulles Glass
- Laszlo A Palko, city of Manassas Park
- Sherman Patrick, Compton & Duling LC
- Miguel Pires, Zandra’s Taqueria
- Sean Porter, Loveless Porter Architects LLC
- Brendon Shaw, Dominion Energy Services Inc.
- Patrick Small, city of Manassas
- Nancy Smith, I-66 Express Mobility Partners
- Ross W. Snare IV, UVA Health
- Jen Snitselaar, Potomac Mills
- Amy Tanner, United Bank
- Colin Thornell, Micron Technology Inc.
- Tom Warner, Lockheed Martin - Rotary & Mission Systems
- Charlene Wilkins, Northern Virginia Community College
- Pam Wingfield, Employment Enterprises Inc.
- Christina Winn, Prince William County Economic Development
- Truett Young, Stanley Martin Cos.
