The Prince William Chamber of Commerce honored 187 first responders during its 35th Annual Valor Awards.
The event, held virtually on March 31, recognizes the heroism and bravery of the men and women in uniform. The stories of the events that unfolded leading to their nominations were read by Jummy Olabanji, co-anchor of News4 Today.
Award recipients received commemorative booklets and plaques to recognize their service.
“2020 was a year unlike any other, a year that has challenged the courage and strength within each of us,” said Debbie Jones, president and CEO of the Prince William Chamber. “Today we recognize the men and women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make our community a safer place to live and work.”
Award recipients included:
From City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department
Silver Award for Valor: Lt. Mike Nazionale
From the City of Manassas Police Department
Merit Award for Valor: Master Police Officer Jonathan Agule
From the City of Manassas Park Police Department
Merit Award for Valor: Lt. Andrew Shumate
Merit Award for Valor: Officer Elmer Rodriguez
Merit Award for Valor: Officer Nathan Freeze
Merit Award for Valor: Sgt. Amber Stevens
Silver Award for Valor: Lt. Dustin Walker
From Prince William County Department Fire & Rescue
Merit Award for Valor: Technician II Nicholas Alexander
Valorous Unit Award:
Engine 524 (Lt. Todd Bell, Technician II Mark Balanda, Technician I Alexander Pion, Technician I Nathan Smith)
Truck 524 (Lt. William Carson, Technician II Shawn Bliss, Technician I Ewan Baird, Technician I William Norman)
Medic 524 (Lt. James Bourque, Technician I Brian Delalian)
Engine 504 (Capt. Steven Brubaker, Technician II Kelly Babineaux, Technician I Seth Whitmore)
Rescue 504 (Lt. Abraham Uribe, Technician II Keith Kraus, Technician I Jordan Nail, Technician I Michael Foster, Technician I Joseph O’Dell)
Medic 504 (Lt. Christopher Lautenschlager, Technician II James Klenk, Technician I Lindsay Savat)
Engine 525 (Technician II Christopher Saxon, Technician II John Campbell, Technician I Michael Hendrickson, Technician I Russell Lane)
Safety 501 (Lt. Robert Keib Jr.)
Valorous Unit Award:
Fire Boat 512 (Technician II Cager Mackaravitz, Technician II Greg Klatte, Technician I Julie McGuire, Technician I Jordan Flasher)
Engine 523 (Capt. Bryan Battenfeld, Technician II Nate Eppley, Technician I Talia Hedley, Technician I Michael Woods)
Medic 523 (echnician II John Mory, Technician II Stephen King)
Public Safety Communications Center (TC I Abbey Bostic, TC I Exavier Febus, Karen Lackey, Amy Stancer, Andrea Watt, TCIV Sherry Halpin, TCIV Katherine McIlvoy)
Valorous Unit Award:
Rescue 510 (Lt. Christopher Clark, T-II Jeffrey Dowell, T-II David McAlister, T-I Carl Nunziata)
Truck 520 (Lt. Aaron Crispin, T-II Shaun Polite, T-I Damian Lyles, T-I John Peddle)
Medic 520 (Lt. Allen Lagrave, T-II Luis Teller)
Engine 520 (Capt. Christopher Eddy, T-II Curtis Hooks, T-I Andrew Denner, T-I Nicolas Cicero)
Valorous Unit Award:
Swift Water Boat 507B (Capt. William Sanderson, Technician II Mike Kleitz, Technician II Justin Hartling, Technician II Nat Mathews)
Swift Water Boat 517 (Capt. Stephanie Clark, Lieutenant Rob Ardaiolo, Technician II John Malley, Technician II Brendon Malone)
Engine 523 (Capt. Mike Darabond, Technician II Adam Lienau, Technician I Isaac Brooks)
Truck 523 (Lt. Andrew Pagano, Technician II Jonathan Carter, Technician I John Peddle, Technician I Jeremy Lonas)
Medic 523 (Lt. Robert Dimmel, Technician II Lauren Linkos, Technician I Greg Stutzer
Bronze Award for Valor: Technician I Lee Bergstreser
From the Prince William Police Department
Investigative Merit Award: Officer Ivan L. Torres
Hillary Robinette Award: Master Police Officer Michael LaPlant, Officer Alfonso Dorado, Officer Eric Beard, Officer Patrick Sheehan, Officer Tyler Reza, Officer Jesus Alcantara Gonzalez, Master Police Officer David Clark, Officer Abigail Martins, Master Police Officer James Conway, Public Safety Manager Dawn Locke-Trillhaase
Merit Award for Valor: Master Police Officer Adam Higgs, Officer Sean Mushalko, Officer Justin Price, Officer Erin Noble
Merit Award for Valor: Master Police Officer Christopher LeClair, Officer Albert Richardson, Officer Thomas Helfers
Merit Award for Valor: Sgt. Brett Tillett, Officer Samuel Harman, Officer Thomas Helfers
Merit Award for Valor: Sgt. Ryan D. Rowland, Officer Travis L. Hardman, Officer Nicholas A. Kelly, Officer Jordanis P. Lozier, Detective Joshua J. Myers, Officer Eliann Rivera Diaz
Bronze Award for Valor: Detective Felipe R. Villalobos, Officer Brian E. Mundon, Officer William J. Ward
Bronze Award for Valor: Officer Daniel C. Huntington, Officer Patrick L. Fogarty
Silver Award for Valor: Master Police Officer Victor Cordero, Master Police Officer Barry Krohn, Master Police Officer Colleen Grantham, Sergeant Ian Oakes, First Sergeant Sarah Rolle and Detective Helga Thorsdottir
From Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center
Merit Award for Valor: Daniel Sanchez, Terri Hollar, Jose Alvarado, Adina Gurbutwal, Warleatha Mobley
From Prince William Sheriff’s Office
Bronze Award for Valor: Deputy Kevin Truesdale
From Yorkshire Volunteer Fire Department
Merit Award for Valor: Juan Quintanilla
From United States Marine Corps – Quantico
Bronze Award for Valor: Corporal Andrea Rosembert, Corporal Webster Rison and Corporal Kayde Becerra
Silver Award for Valor: Corporal Quinn Hurt
From the Prince William Police Department, City of Manassas Police Department and City of Manassas Park Police Department
Hillary Robinette Award
Prince William Police Department (First Sgt. Daniel Crawford, Sgt. Gary Brunelle, Sgt. Donna Edelen, Master Police Officer Jeremy Booth, Master Police Officer Josh Lane, Master Police Officer Nicholas Waymire, Detective Neal Anglin, Detective Simon Chu, Detective Joshua Myers, Detective Walter O'Neal, Detective Michael Ragan, Detective Filipe Villalobos)
City of Manassas Police Department (Detective Brittany Alexander, Detective Josh Aussems, Detective Patrick Crossey, Sgt. Ryan Daisey)
City of Manassas Park Police Department: Detective Stephen Oxendine
From the Prince William Police Department, Fairfax County Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, town of Herndon Police department, town of Leesburg Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, town of Vienna Police Department and Virginia State Police
Hillary Robinette Award
Prince William Police Department (Lt. Michael J. Headrick, Lt. Matthew J. McCauley, First Sgt. Brandon N. Haas, First Sgt. Joseph G. Medawar, Sgt. Jennifer M. Gudaitis, Sgt. Caillen B. Smith, Sgt. Robert S. Surman, Master Police Officer Matthew D. Andersen, Master Police Officer Robert A. Battinelli, Master Police Officer Nicholas J. Colella, Master Police Officer Eric A. Davis, Master Police Officer Daniel A. Downey, Master Police Officer Dennis J. Gill, Master Police Officer Michelle McAllister, Master Police Officer Garry L. Mendoza, Master Police Officer Israel F. Perla, Master Police Officer Giannina M. Pinedo, Master Police Officer Tommy Rodriquez, Master Police Officer Amon Y. Weaver, Detective Juan P. Antelo, Detective Matthew E. Cohen, Detective Darien R. Cupka, Detective Mario R. Giordani, Detective Aaron J. Lintz, Detective Daniel R. Sekely, Detective Jacob H. Tomb, Senior Public Safety Analyst Megan O’Neil
Fairfax County Police Department (Detective Jeffrey Pengelly, Second Lt. Andrew Wright)
Federal Bureau of Investigation ( Special Agent Mike Brown, Special Agent Paul Fisher, Supervisor Special Agent Peter Jurack)
Town of Herndon Police Department (Detective Sean McManus)
Town of Leesburg Police Department (Detective Thomas Allen)
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (Detective Jill Brock)
U.S. Marshals Service (Senior Inspector Thomas O'Brien)
Town of Vienna Police Department (Detective Andrew Slebonick)
Virginia State Police (Special Agent Emmanuel Kwaw)
