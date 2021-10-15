The Prince William Chamber PAC has announced endorsements in three House of Delegates races in the Prince William region.
The PAC is endorsing Del. Luke Torian, a Democrat, for re-election in the 52nd House District, along with two newcomers, Democrat Briana Sewell in the 51st District and Republican Harold Pyon in the 40th District.
Torian is opposed by Republican Maria Martin in the 52nd. Sewell is facing off against Republican Tim Cox to replace Del. Hala Ayala in the 51st, and Pyon is seeking to oust Democratic Del. Dan Helmer in the 40th.
“These candidates have our strong support and will continue to promote making our region the best in the commonwealth for businesses to come and thrive,” said Ross Snare, executive director of the PAC. “Over the years we have seen what Mr. Torian, Ms. Sewell and Mr. Pyon have done to support the business community.”
Traci Morris-Cole, chair of the Prince William Chamber PAC board of trustees, said many different factors went into the endorsements.
“Our Board of Trustees worked and debated diligently over the selection of these candidates and we believe that they will be strong advocates for pro-business policies moving forward into the future,” she added.
