Debbie Jones, the president and CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.
Jones has been the top staff executive for the business organization since June 2014 and before that served as president of the Prince William County-Greater Manassas Chamber of Commerce from 1993-2010.
That chamber merged with the Prince William Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2010, and Jones was on the leadership team of the merged chamber between 2010 and 2014 before being promoted to the top job. She began her chamber career in 1990 with the Manassas chamber.
"I consider myself a very lucky person who has enjoyed almost every day of my time with the chamber, due to the many wonderful people that I have met, the unique opportunities that I have experienced, and the connections that I have made," Jones said in an announcement from the chamber Friday afternoon.
Jones has served on numerous boards in the community, including The Center for the Arts, Smart Beginnings and the Executive Advisory Board for the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia. She is a graduate of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2010 and LEAD VA Class of 2007. In 2003, she was awarded the Chamber Executive of the Year by the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
"As you can imagine, this was a difficult decision to make because I still very much enjoy my job, but I know this is the right time," Jones added. "I am passionate and optimistic about the future of the Prince William Chamber and this wonderful community."
Gayle Whitlock, chair of the chamber's board of directors, said in the release that Jones leaves the chamber in good financial shape and with a strong staff and membership base.
"She has led us through the good times and the hard with energy, enthusiasm, optimism and confidence in our region’s business community," Whitlock added. "She has been a connector, cheerleader, and good friend to businesses and organizations both large and small."
The chamber has an annual budget of just over $1 million, according to the annual ranking of business advocacy organizations compiled by the Washington Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.