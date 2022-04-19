Police have charged the 76-year-old pastor at a church in Independent Hill with sexual assaulting a 20-year-old parishioner last month.
The victim reported the incidents to police just before 9 a.m. on April 14, saying the pastor twice sexually assaulted her at the Reconciliation Community Church at 14654 Joplin Road, once on March 8 and again on March 10.
The pastor, John Roger Peyton, 76, of Pearson Drive in Dale City, invited the victim into his office for one-on-one counseling sessions, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. In two separate counseling sessions, Peyton is accused of inappropriately touching the victim.
The victim eventually reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police, Carr said.
On April 15, police charged Peyton with sexual assault and assault and battery, Carr said.
Anyone with information to report regarding the investigation is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(2) comments
It is very sad to hear about a pastor being accused of this. I imagine it took an incredible amount of courage for the young woman to come forward with reporting this crime. God bless her.
Hopefully these allegations are false! It seems their are an abundance of false prophets these days with happy hands.
