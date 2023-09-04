The Prince William County Circuit Court recently opened a mobile office out of a vehicle that visits communities across the county on weekends to bring services directly to residents.
Clerk of the Circuit Court Jacqueline C. Smith dubbed the program “Seals on Wheels,” which officials say is the first of its kind. The vehicle, a four-door van, is a fully operational clerk’s office on wheels with four customer service stations. Every function performed by the clerk’s office in the Manassas Judicial Center can be performed out of the van. Officials will use it to distribute free gun locks, issue marriage licenses, process gun permit applications, provide copies of deeds and other records.
“The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office serves as the gatekeeper to the exercise of basic Constitutional rights … In Prince William County, 61% of the working population commute an average of 40 minutes per day to work outside of the county,” Smith’s office said in a news release. “Residents who want to exercise their basic rights at the Judicial Center must take time away from work and/ or travel a considerable time and distance to do so, as the Code of Virginia frequently requires in-person application.”
The Circuit Court said the vehicle could help hourly wage workers avoid taking time off the clock and save those who use public transit a sometimes several-hour trip to Manassas.
“By bringing the Judicial Center to our residents on their schedule and when they need us most, we have closed a significant gap in access to justice in our community,” the court said.
The program provides the additional function of being on location in case of a natural disaster, allowing a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.